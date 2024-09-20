Locally Filmed 'Lost & Found In Cleveland' To Have World Premiere Next Month at Newport Beach Film Festival

click to enlarge Courtesy of RMG A scene from Lost & Found in Cleveland.

Directed, Written and Produced by Marisa Guterman and Keith Gerchak of Double G Films, the film, which was filmed in Northeast Ohio, serves as a love letter to our fair city.Now, the filmmakers have just announced that the film will make its world premiere at the Newport Beach Film Festival on Saturday, Oct. 19.Press materials describe it as a “new American fable about the post-Industrial American Dream in the Industrial Midwest -- a slice-of-life depiction over a 24-hour period that follows the personal odysseys of five very different people whose lives intertwine when America's favorite televised antiques appraisal show comes to their city.”The cast includes Golden Globe/Emmy/BAFTA Winner Martin Sheen (), Academy Award nominee June Squibb (, Nebraska), Golden Globe winner Stacy Keach (, The Bourne Legacy) and Emmy nominee Jon Lovitz ().The directorial debut of Guterman and Gerchak, the movie was produced by Oscar nominees Shaun Redick and Yvette Yates Redick (, Day Shift).A 50-piece orchestra with musicians fromand John Williams's films provides the score.“We all have something in our attic that has value well beyond the sticker price,” says Guterman in a press release about the upcoming premiere. “is a celebration of often overlooked objects, people and dreams. Filmmaking and antiquing are both efforts in collecting and curating memories in the ultimate hope for connection, preservation and legacy. Hidden treasures come in all different forms — we think this film is one of them."“From the performances of our iconic ensemble cast to the cinematography and score, we think this film will catch audiences by surprise and have them laughing and crying at the same time. It's been an incredible road to creating, and we're thrilled that journey has led to our World Premiere at the Newport Beach Film Festival," says Gerchak. "We set out to tell a fable about the American Dream and came to realize our own in the process.”