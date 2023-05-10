5 Concerts to Catch in Cleveland This Week

click to enlarge
Josh Justice
Lizzo brings her tour to the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
WED 05/10
Coheed and Cambria
For this tour, this prog-metal band will perform No World for Tomorrow
in full, along with a mix of songs from its back catalog. The band recently released an official music video, showcasing a live performance of the power ballad “Beautiful Losers.” The group comes to the Agora tonight at 7. Deafheaven opens.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
FRI 05/12
Lizzo
This singer, actress and rapper began her career under-the-radar back in 2011. Her third album, 2019's Cuz I Love You
, established her as a superstar, yielding defiant anthems such as "Truth Hurts," "Juice" and "Tempo." After closing out 2022 with two sold-out Kia Forum shows in L.A., Lizzo embarked on an extension of that trek, dubbed the Special 2our, last month. The jaunt includes a stop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse tonight at 8.
One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
SAT 05/13
An Evening with Natalie Merchant
Former 10,000 Maniacs singer Natalie Merchant brings her tour in support of her ninth solo album, Keep Your Courage
, to the State Theatre tonight at 8. When Merchant joined 10,000 Maniacs back in 1981, she was only 17 years old, but she already possessed a powerhouse voice. Her vocal prowess would help the band achieve mainstream success in the late ’80s and early ’90s when folk-pop tunes such as “What’s the Matter Here?,” “These Are the Days” and “Like the Weather” became hits.
1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
SUN 05/14
Clutch
While this band’s music could be called heavy metal/hard rock, this terrific group that formed in the early ’90s also draws from the blues and from progressive rock. The hard rock act comes to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica with openers Amigo the Devil and Nate Bergman. The concert begins at 6:30 p.m.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com
TUE 05/16
Blink-182
The San Diego band that brought NOFX-inspired pop-punk to the masses sold millions of albums during its heyday in the '90s. That lineup has reunited to record a new album and hit the road for this tour that brings it to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse tonight at 7:30. The new single "Edging" suggests the band hasn't lost a step. Expect the new track to receive just a warm a response as classics such as "What's My Age Again?" and "Dammit."
One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
