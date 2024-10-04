A Tribe Called Quest Tribute To Take Place on October 18 at Tower City

DJs MICK, KNYCE and ESO will perform

By on Fri, Oct 4, 2024 at 1:05 pm

MICK.
Courtesy of Arnold Hines
MICK.
An innovative hip-hop group that will finally be inducted into the Rock Hall this year, A Tribe Called Quest was part of the Native Tongues movement that produced acts such as Queen Latifah, De La Soul and the Jungle Brothers. Songs such as "Can I Kick It?" and "I Left My Wallet in El Segundo" are playful tunes that show off the group's ability to pen clever lyrics and pair them with infectious beats.

At 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, the day before the Rock Hall Inductions, a tribute to the group will take place at Tower City.

DJs MICK, KNYCE and ESO will provide the soundtrack, and the event will also feature a curated shopping experience with exclusive deals, complimentary cocktails and appetizers, and an art showcase inspired by A Tribe Called Quest.

Tickets to An Induction Tribute to A Tribe Called Quest cost $25. 

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 25 years now. On a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town. And if you're in a local band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected].
