A Tribe Called Quest Tribute To Take Place on October 18 at Tower City

At 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, the day before the Rock Hall Inductions, a tribute to the group will take place at Tower City.
DJs MICK, KNYCE and ESO will provide the soundtrack, and the event will also feature a curated shopping experience with exclusive deals, complimentary cocktails and appetizers, and an art showcase inspired by A Tribe Called Quest.
Tickets to An Induction Tribute to A Tribe Called Quest cost $25.
