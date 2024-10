A Tribe Called Quest Tribute To Take Place on October 18 at Tower City

click to enlarge Courtesy of Arnold Hines MICK.

An innovative hip-hop group that will finally be inducted into the Rock Hall this year, A Tribe Called Quest was part of the Native Tongues movement that produced acts such as Queen Latifah, De La Soul and the Jungle Brothers. Songs such as "Can I Kick It?" and "I Left My Wallet in El Segundo" are playful tunes that show off the group's ability to pen clever lyrics and pair them with infectious beats.At 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, the day before the Rock Hall Inductions, a tribute to the group will take place at Tower City.DJs MICK, KNYCE and ESO will provide the soundtrack, and the event will also feature a curated shopping experience with exclusive deals, complimentary cocktails and appetizers, and an art showcase inspired by A Tribe Called Quest. Tickets to An Induction Tribute to A Tribe Called Quest cost $25.