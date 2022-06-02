Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

AEG Presents Launches Golden Ticket Contest for Upcoming Jacobs Pavilion Shows

By on Thu, Jun 2, 2022 at 9:59 am

click to enlarge Artwork for the Golden Ticket promotion for upcoming shows at Jacobs Pavilion. - COURTESY OF AEG PRESENTS
Courtesy of AEG Presents
Artwork for the Golden Ticket promotion for upcoming shows at Jacobs Pavilion.
AEG Presents, the concert promoter hosting the majority of the shows at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, has just announced that it’s launched a Golden Ticket Sweepstakes for select shows taking place during the remainder of the 2022 season at the venue.

The winner will receive two tickets to most of the concerts, including Flogging Molly and the Interrupters (June 19), My Morning Jacket (June 21), Rex Orange County (June 22), Darius Rucker (June 23), the Punk in Drublic festival (July 8), Zach Bryan (July 22), Maren Morris (Aug. 5), LANY (Aug. 14) and many more.

Entries for the Golden Ticket contest for Jacobs Pavilion are due by 11:59 p.m. on June 10. 

Music Slideshows

Photos From Whole Lotta Love Burlesque Revue at Beachland

Photos From Whole Lotta Love Burlesque Revue at Beachland
Photos From Afroman at Grog Shop

Photos From Afroman at Grog Shop
Big K.R.I.T., Cam Wallace, Price and Elhae at Beachland Ballroom

Big K.R.I.T., Cam Wallace, Price and Elhae at Beachland Ballroom
Concert Gallery: Mastadon and Opeth at the Agora in Cleveland

Concert Gallery: Mastodon and Opeth at the Agora in Cleveland

