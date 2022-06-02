AEG Presents Launches Golden Ticket Contest for Upcoming Jacobs Pavilion Shows

click to enlarge
Courtesy of AEG Presents
Artwork for the Golden Ticket promotion for upcoming shows at Jacobs Pavilion.
AEG Presents, the concert promoter hosting the majority of the shows at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, has just announced that it’s launched a Golden Ticket Sweepstakes for select shows taking place during the remainder of the 2022 season at the venue.
The winner will receive two tickets to most of the concerts, including Flogging Molly and the Interrupters (June 19), My Morning Jacket (June 21), Rex Orange County (June 22), Darius Rucker (June 23), the Punk in Drublic festival (July 8), Zach Bryan (July 22), Maren Morris (Aug. 5), LANY (Aug. 14) and many more.
Entries for the Golden Ticket contest for Jacobs Pavilion
are due by 11:59 p.m. on June 10.