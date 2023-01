Alice Cooper's Spring Tour Kicks Off on April 29 at Covelli Centre in Youngstown

click to enlarge Courtesy of Atom Splitter PR Alice Cooper.

A Rock Hall inductee, shock rocker Alice Cooper pioneered a form of theatrical performance that continues to inspire artists to this day. Now 74, Cooper has just announced the dates of a spring tour.The trek kicks off on April 29 at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown.A ticket presale begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19. Tickets to the Alice Cooper concert at the Covelli Centre go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20.