Whiskey In the Winter Is On January 27 - Tickets On Sale Now

Alice Cooper's Spring Tour Kicks Off on April 29 at Covelli Centre in Youngstown

Shock rockers is a Rock Hall Inductee

By on Fri, Jan 13, 2023 at 4:12 pm

click to enlarge Alice Cooper. - Courtesy of Atom Splitter PR
Courtesy of Atom Splitter PR
Alice Cooper.
A Rock Hall inductee, shock rocker Alice Cooper pioneered a form of theatrical performance that continues to inspire artists to this day. Now 74, Cooper has just announced the dates of a  spring tour.

The trek kicks off on April 29 at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown.

A ticket presale begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19. Tickets to the Alice Cooper concert at the Covelli Centre go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20.
Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing. Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
Read More about Jeff Niesel
Scroll to read more Music News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Kelsea Ballerini Coming to Agora in March

By Jeff Niesel

Kelsea Ballerini.

Puscifer To Play MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage in May

By Jeff Niesel

Puscifer.

Cleveland's Van Arlo Teams Up With Cleveland Orchestra Cellist on New Single

By Jeff Niesel

Van Arlo's Ben Marthey.

Eric Church Headed To Blossom in June

By Jeff Niesel

Eric Church.

Also in Music

Cleveland's Van Arlo Teams Up With Cleveland Orchestra Cellist on New Single

By Jeff Niesel

Van Arlo's Ben Marthey.

Welshly Arms to Headline This Year's Brite Winter

By Jeff Niesel

A scene from Brite Winter 2022.

New Soft Shoe To Mark 13th Anniversary with Special Show at Forest City Brewery

By Jeff Niesel

New Soft Shoe To Mark 13th Anniversary with Special Show at Forest City Brewery

Cleveland's Hooked Like Helen Releases Cover of Tori Amos's 'Winter'

By Jeff Niesel

Hooked Like Helen.
More

Digital Issue

January 11, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us