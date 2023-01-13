Alice Cooper's Spring Tour Kicks Off on April 29 at Covelli Centre in Youngstown

[
{
"name": "Ad - NativeInline - Injected",
"component": "38482495",
"insertPoint": "3",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "5"
},{
"name": "Real 1 Player (r2) - Inline",
"component": "38482494",
"insertPoint": "2/3",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "9"
}
]
click to enlarge
Courtesy of Atom Splitter PR
Alice Cooper.
A Rock Hall inductee, shock rocker Alice Cooper pioneered a form of theatrical performance that continues to inspire artists to this day. Now 74, Cooper has just announced the dates of a spring tour.
The trek kicks off on April 29 at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown.
A ticket presale begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19.
Tickets to the Alice Cooper concert at the Covelli Centre
go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20.
VIDEO
Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing. Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter