Angel Olsen Headed to Agora in February 2023

Singer-songwriter will bring her Big Time Band to town

By on Wed, Sep 21, 2022 at 9:19 am

click to enlarge Angel Olsen - Angela Ricciardi
Angela Ricciardi
Angel Olsen
Singer-songwriter Angel Olsen just announced that she’s taking the Big Time Band that plays on her latest album, Big Time, on the road in 2023. An album that features plenty of pedal steel guitar as well as strings and horns, Big Time embraces classic country and puts Olsen’s evocative voice on display.

The trek includes a Feb. 2 date at the Agora. Erin Rae opens.

A ticket presale begins at 10 a.m. today. Tickets to the Angel Olsen show at the Agora go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.

The Best Bars and Clubs in Cleveland in 2022, According to Scene Readers

The Best Bars and Clubs in Cleveland in 2022, According to Scene Readers
Photos From Gumbo Dance Party at MoCA Cleveland

Photos From Gumbo Dance Party at MoCA Cleveland
Concert Photos: Kid Cudi's Moon Man's Landing Festival in Cleveland Featuring Playboi Carti, HAIM, Bone Thugs and More

Concert Photos: Kid Cudi's Moon Man's Landing Festival in Cleveland Featuring Playboi Carti, HAIM, Bone Thugs and More
Concert Photos: Jimmy Eat World and Charly Bliss at the Rock Hall in Cleveland

Concert Photos: Jimmy Eat World and Charly Bliss at the Rock Hall in Cleveland

