Angel Olsen Headed to Agora in February 2023

Singer-songwriter Angel Olsen just announced that she’s taking the Big Time Band that plays on her latest album, Big Time, on the road in 2023. An album that features plenty of pedal steel guitar as well as strings and horns, Big Time embraces classic country and puts Olsen’s evocative voice on display.
The trek includes a Feb. 2 date at the Agora. Erin Rae opens.
Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]