Angel Olsen Headed to Agora in February 2023

Singer-songwriter Angel Olsen just announced that she’s taking the Big Time Band that plays on her latest album,, on the road in 2023. An album that features plenty of pedal steel guitar as well as strings and horns,embraces classic country and puts Olsen’s evocative voice on display.The trek includes a Feb. 2 date at the Agora. Erin Rae opens.A ticket presale begins at 10 a.m. today. Tickets to the Angel Olsen show at the Agora go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.