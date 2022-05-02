AWOLNATION To Play Agora in October

The alt-rock act AWOLNATION has just announced the dates of a headlining tour this fall with special guests Badflower and the Mysterines.
The trek comes to the Agora on Oct. 19.
This month, AWOLNATION will release a new covers and compilations album featuring collaborations with Beck, Jewel, Portugal. The Man, Taylor Hanson of Hanson, Brandon Boyd of Incubus and more.
Three cover tracks have been shared in advance of its release along with corresponding music videos, including Scorpions’ “Wind of Change” featuring Portugal.The Man and Brandon Boyd of Incubus, Midnight Oil’s “Beds Are Burning” featuring Tim McIlrath of Rise Against and Madonna’s “Material Girl” featuring Taylor Hanson of Hanson.
