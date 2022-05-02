AWOLNATION To Play Agora in October

Cleveland Taco Week | May 9-15, 2022

By on Mon, May 2, 2022 at 4:40 pm

AWOLNATION. - KARI ROWE
Kari Rowe
AWOLNATION.
The alt-rock act AWOLNATION has just announced the dates of a headlining tour this fall with special guests Badflower and the Mysterines.

The trek comes to the Agora on Oct. 19.

This month, AWOLNATION will release a new covers and compilations album featuring collaborations with Beck, Jewel, Portugal. The Man, Taylor Hanson of Hanson, Brandon Boyd of Incubus and more.

Three cover tracks have been shared in advance of its release along with corresponding music videos, including Scorpions’ “Wind of Change” featuring Portugal.The Man and Brandon Boyd of Incubus, Midnight Oil’s “Beds Are Burning” featuring Tim McIlrath of Rise Against and Madonna’s “Material Girl” featuring Taylor Hanson of Hanson.

A ticket presale begins at 10 a.m. tomorrow. Tickets to the AWOLNATION concert at the Agora go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
More
Concert Gallery: Mastadon and Opeth at the Agora in Cleveland

Photos: Moonchild, Austin Antoine and Sofiya Ballin at Beachland

Photos From Tambourine at BSide Coventry

Concert Gallery: Slipknot Brought the Noise in Cleveland at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

