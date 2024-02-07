Beachland Ballroom To Host US Air Guitar National Finals in July

click to enlarge
Courtesy of Nat Boas
Cleveland's Ricky Stinkfingers performs at US Air Guitar Nationals.
Each year, US Air Guitar competitions take place regionally prior to the championship event that sends one winner to Finland to compete in the Air Guitar World Championships.
For the first time ever, the championship event will be held in Cleveland. The US Air Guitar Finals will take place on July 20 at the Beachland Ballroom
. The event is a real blast, and a press release for the competition rightly boasts that it’s “a cross between American Idol
, professional wrestling and Marina Abramović.”
The rules state that the contestants perform for one minute and are judged on a combination of technical merit, stage presence and "airness." All guitars must be invisible, and in each city, the jury consists of a panel of independent judges approved by US Air Guitar.
