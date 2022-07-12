Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

Bruce Springsteen Coming to Cleveland With April 2023 Show at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Tickets on sale later this month

By on Tue, Jul 12, 2022 at 9:47 am

click to enlarge Springsteen performing in Cleveland in 2016 - PHOTO BY JOE KLEON
Photo by Joe Kleon
Springsteen performing in Cleveland in 2016

Bruce Springsteen's 2023 tour includes a stop at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Wednesday, April 5, the Boss's first Cleveland show since the 2016 River tour.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, July 27, at 10 a.m. at rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com.

Springsteen and the E Street Band kick off the 2023 tour in Tampa in February with 31 North American shows across more than two months before a string of European dates.

Earlier this year he talked about what the tour will look like during an appearance on SiriusXM's E Street Radio.

“It’s been a while and I am just aching to play — not just play but to travel and see our fans in all our different cities and feel that life again, see their faces again,” he said. “We’ve got an old-school tour planned where we will be out there for quite a while and give everybody a chance to see us if they would like to. We are going to rehearse in January — I already wrote out set lists, just to have something to do."

Shows “will have a significant amount of recent material, and then we will play a lot of the music that the fans have become familiar with and love to hear. Should be a balance — feel contemporary and at home at the same time," he said.

Music Slideshows

Everything We Saw at Wade Oval Wednesday in University Circle

Everything We Saw at Wade Oval Wednesday in University Circle
Photos From UMI and Dianna Lopez at House of Blues

Photos From UMI and Dianna Lopez at House of Blues
Everything We Saw at Larchmere Porchfest 2022

Everything We Saw at Larchmere Porchfest 2022
Photos From 2022 Tri-C JazzFest's Opening Night Concert Featuring Anthony Hamilton

Photos From 2022 Tri-C JazzFest's Opening Night Concert Featuring Anthony Hamilton

