Cleveland Pierogi Week is ongoing through this coming Sunday!

Bryan Adams To Play Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in June

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will open the show

By on Wed, Feb 1, 2023 at 9:57 am

Bryan Adams. - Courtesy of Live Nation
Courtesy of Live Nation
Bryan Adams.
Singer-songwriter Bryan Adams announced the dates of his So Happy It Hurts Tour with Rock Hall inductee Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. The tour includes a stop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Thursday, June 15.

The tour supports Adams’s 15th studio album, So Happy It Hurts, which was released last year.

Tickets to the Bryan Adams concert at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse go on sale to the general public at noon on Friday.

