Cleveland Gothic Electro-Rock Trio Dispel To Release New Album on October 12

Dante's 'Inferno' inspired the album

By on Thu, Sep 29, 2022 at 1:23 pm

click to enlarge Dispel. - Eric Olsen (Adventure Photography)
Eric Olsen (Adventure Photography)
Dispel.
The Cleveland-based dark electro-Goth collective Dispel has just released a music video for “Flames of Greed," a single from the band’s forthcoming sophomore album, Inferno. The album drops on Oct. 12.

Based on Dante’s literary masterpiece, it features a song for each layer of sin existing in the infernal realm as the album follows Dante and his guide Virgil down each layer of the Nine Hells. With its many references to "diabolical personalities" from ancient mythology and fantasy literature, the disc  took two years to complete.

The band features Ravensea, Sean Gallows and Scott Dispel. A founding member of the old-school hardcore band Face Value and former drummer for TEXTBEAK, Dispel is also a studio engineer, producer and  nightclub DJ.

Produced by Dispel, the album was mastered at the Cage Studios in Coventry by Martin Bowes of Attrition, who’s known for his work with Nine Inch Nails, Psychic TV and Steven Severin (Siouxsie & the Banshees).

"Influenced by an equal mix of darkwave beats, Medieval literature and conceptual rock albums, the music behind Dispel was born. But soon after the completion of our debut album, Lore, the world went on lockdown! So we headed back into the studio to create another conceptual album, but we had to up the ante. A spiderweb-ridden bookshelf held the key — Dante’s Inferno in its timeless glory," says Dispel in a press release. "Putting a literary masterpiece to music was no small task, we had to do it justice through attention to detail, utilizing actual texts and adding mythological personalities, herein combining rock music and world literature."

Inferno will be released on CD and vinyl (with full color insert), and it will be available  digitally.

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now.
