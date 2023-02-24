Cleveland Taco Week returns on Monday, April 10th!

Cleveland's Chayla Hope Releases Remix of 'Long Way'

Song is a nod to Janet Jackson and Quincy Jones

By on Fri, Feb 24, 2023 at 7:22 am

Local singer-songwriter Chayla Hope has teamed up with Dua Lipa collaborator Initial Talk for a remix of her single, "Long Way."

"'Long Way' is a total nod to Janet Jackson and Quincy Jones, and I knew eventually I’d want to remix the song," says Hope in a press release about the remix. "Initial Talk is my favorite remixer, and it’s been a dream come true to work with someone who I can check off my bucket list.”

A veteran on the local scene, Hope made her solo debut last year with the release of Damn, Feelings, an album featuring songs mixed by 10-time Grammy winner Josh Gudwin (Bad Bunny, Justin Beiber, Dua Lipa). Hope returned to her former employer, Cleveland-based Gotta Groove Records, to press the release on vinyl herself.

A proud member of the LGBTQIA+ community who found her performance identity doing drag, Hope uses her music to focus on the "heartbreak, infatuation, loss and the feelings that make us human," as it's put in the press release.

"['Long Way'] is about telling someone, 'Hey, you can totally count on me for the most part but don't expect me to always be around!'" says Hope.

Hope has also hand-pressed a limited batch of records for the release of “Long Way” Initial Talk Remix, and she personally pressed some 7-inch vinyls — a pink swirl and Wax Mage customs — that went live for Valentine's Day.

