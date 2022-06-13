Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

Cleveland's Duo Decibel System To Record Direct-to-Vinyl Live Sessions with New York’s Leesta Vall Sound Recordings

By on Mon, Jun 13, 2022 at 9:31 am

Duo Decibel System. - COURTESY OF DUO DECIBEL SYSTEM
Courtesy of Duo Decibel System
Duo Decibel System.
Cleveland’s indie rock act Duo Decibel System has just announced that it’ll work with Brooklyn, NY-based niche label Leesta Vall Sound Recordings to create unique, one-of-a-kind 7-inch recordings. 

The group will travel to New York in August to record the one-of-a-kind releases that are available now via pre-order. There are four songs from which to choose.

If the band receives several orders for the same song, it'll record separate takes with personalized messages if desired.  These are all 33 ⅓ RPM.  It's an old school approach, and there will be no masters and no digital copies.  The owner will be the only person with that particular take of the song. The limited edition lathe-cut record releases will be made on a modified antique record cutting lathe from the 1950s. Each record is handmade, one at a time, in real time, by a real person.

Coming up, the band performs on Saturday, June 25, at Cebars Euclid Tavern and on Friday, July 29, at the Beachland Tavern.

Tags:

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
More
Scroll to read more Local Music articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Photos From Whole Lotta Love Burlesque Revue at Beachland

Photos From Whole Lotta Love Burlesque Revue at Beachland
Photos From Afroman at Grog Shop

Photos From Afroman at Grog Shop
Big K.R.I.T., Cam Wallace, Price and Elhae at Beachland Ballroom

Big K.R.I.T., Cam Wallace, Price and Elhae at Beachland Ballroom
Concert Gallery: Mastadon and Opeth at the Agora in Cleveland

Concert Gallery: Mastodon and Opeth at the Agora in Cleveland

Music Slideshows

Photos From Whole Lotta Love Burlesque Revue at Beachland

Photos From Whole Lotta Love Burlesque Revue at Beachland
Photos From Afroman at Grog Shop

Photos From Afroman at Grog Shop
Big K.R.I.T., Cam Wallace, Price and Elhae at Beachland Ballroom

Big K.R.I.T., Cam Wallace, Price and Elhae at Beachland Ballroom
Concert Gallery: Mastadon and Opeth at the Agora in Cleveland

Concert Gallery: Mastodon and Opeth at the Agora in Cleveland

Music Slideshows

Photos From Whole Lotta Love Burlesque Revue at Beachland

Photos From Whole Lotta Love Burlesque Revue at Beachland
Photos From Afroman at Grog Shop

Photos From Afroman at Grog Shop
Big K.R.I.T., Cam Wallace, Price and Elhae at Beachland Ballroom

Big K.R.I.T., Cam Wallace, Price and Elhae at Beachland Ballroom
Concert Gallery: Mastadon and Opeth at the Agora in Cleveland

Concert Gallery: Mastodon and Opeth at the Agora in Cleveland

Trending

New Podcast Documents Rise and Fall of WMMS

By Jeff Niesel

Logo for the The Wrath of the Buzzard.

Lake View Cemetery Summer Concert Series Set To Return This Summer

By Jeff Niesel

The Lake View Cemetery Concert Series returns this summer.

Goose's Rick Mitarotonda on Musical Influences, Longer Jams and the Band's Growth Ahead of Ohio Show at Thornville’s Legend Valley

By Mike McMahan

Goose's Rick Mitarotonda on Musical Influences, Longer Jams and the Band's Growth Ahead of Ohio Show at Thornville’s Legend Valley

Duane Betts To Bring Acoustic Tour to Kent Stage in September

By Jeff Niesel

Duane Betts.

Also in Music

Duane Betts To Bring Acoustic Tour to Kent Stage in September

By Jeff Niesel

Duane Betts.

$uicideboy$ To Play Blossom in September

By Jeff Niesel

$uicideboy$.

Cincinnati-Based Singer-Songwriter Arlo McKinley To Perform at Winchester in August

By Jeff Niesel

Arlo McKinley.

Hard Rock Act Dirty Honey Headed to House of Blues in September

By Jeff Niesel

Dirty Honey.
More

Digital Issue

June 1, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us