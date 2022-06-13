Cleveland's Duo Decibel System To Record Direct-to-Vinyl Live Sessions with New York’s Leesta Vall Sound Recordings

Courtesy of Duo Decibel System
Cleveland’s indie rock act Duo Decibel System has just announced that it’ll work with Brooklyn, NY-based niche label Leesta Vall Sound Recordings to create unique, one-of-a-kind 7-inch recordings.
The group will travel to New York in August to record the one-of-a-kind releases that are available now via pre-order
. There are four songs from which to choose.
If the band receives several orders for the same song, it'll record separate takes with personalized messages if desired. These are all 33 ⅓ RPM. It's an old school approach, and there will be no masters and no digital copies. The owner will be the only person with that particular take of the song. The limited edition lathe-cut record releases will be made on a modified antique record cutting lathe from the 1950s. Each record is handmade, one at a time, in real time, by a real person.
Coming up, the band performs on Saturday, June 25, at Cebars Euclid Tavern
and on Friday, July 29, at the Beachland Tavern
.