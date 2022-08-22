Cleveland's Joey James to Release New Single on September 9

click to enlarge
Courtesy of Joey James
Cover art for forthcoming Joey James single.
Local singer-songwriter Joey James has just announced that his next single, "So Yesterday,"
will be released on all music streaming platforms on Sept. 9. It follows the recent release of the tune "Runaway," which James describes as a "Bonnie and Clyde-esque love song."
"'So Yesterday' has a more raw, real life approach," he says in a press release. "The song is very fast-paced. I wanted the song to feel like it was flying by, similar to how life currently feels at the moment. I try to write lyrics that can portray a double meaning. I think people who experience the same feelings I do can relate to one set of lyrics two different ways.”
The Cleveland Music Award nominee has focused on releasing singles that "depict a deeper meaning than what you would hear on surface level lyrics."
James plans to release his first full-length LP within the next few months.