CLEVELAND PIZZA WEEK RETURNS NOVEMBER 6-12, 2023

Cleveland's JSSZCA Releases New Single and Accompanying Music Video

Local singer-songwriter is also working on a full-length

By on Fri, Nov 3, 2023 at 11:14 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Cleveland's JSSZCA Releases New Single and Accompanying Music Video
A fixture on the Cleveland music scene, singer-songwriter Jessica Shetler fronted the local jazz-pop act Top Hat Black and also had a duo called Shetler-Jones with her husband Nate Jones.

Recently, she started a new solo project under the artist name JSSZCA (pronounced Jessica) and released her first single, "Wolves," in May. Muzzy Fossa produced the track, and he also produced her latest single, "Bloom," which has just come out. In addition, Shetler has just released a beautifully lensed music video for the dream pop tune. Sam Skelton of Wire Visual LTD directed it.

Shetler says she's currently working on a full-length with local producer Jim Stewart and aiming to start performing locally in early 2024. 
Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected].
Scroll to read more Local Music articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

9 Concerts to Catch in Cleveland This Week

By Jeff Niesel

9 Concerts to Catch in Cleveland This Week

Livewire: 15 Concerts to Catch in Cleveland Through Nov. 8

By Jeff Niesel

Singer-songwriter Grace Potter comes to the Agora. See: Saturday, Nov. 4.

Cleveland International Records To Release Out-of-Print Single from '50s Group Ronnie and the Savoys

By Jeff Niesel

Ronnie and the Savoys.

Cleveland's Wish Queen Explores Hurt and Healing on Debut Album

By Jeff Niesel

Wish Queen.

Also in Music

9 Concerts to Catch in Cleveland This Week

By Jeff Niesel

9 Concerts to Catch in Cleveland This Week

Indie Rocker Shakey Graves Gets Cinematic on New Album

By Jeff Niesel

Shakey Graves.

Livewire: 15 Concerts to Catch in Cleveland Through Nov. 8

By Jeff Niesel

Singer-songwriter Grace Potter comes to the Agora. See: Saturday, Nov. 4.

8 Concerts to Catch in Cleveland This Week

By Jeff Niesel

Bob Dylan comes to Akron on Saturday
More

Digital Issue

October 25, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us