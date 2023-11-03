Cleveland's JSSZCA Releases New Single and Accompanying Music Video

A fixture on the Cleveland music scene, singer-songwriter Jessica Shetler fronted the local jazz-pop act Top Hat Black and also had a duo called Shetler-Jones with her husband Nate Jones.Recently, she started a new solo project under the artist name JSSZCA (pronounced Jessica) and released her first single, "Wolves," in May. Muzzy Fossa produced the track, and he also produced her latest single, "Bloom," which has just come out. In addition, Shetler has just released a beautifully lensed music video for the dream pop tune. Sam Skelton of Wire Visual LTD directed it.Shetler says she's currently working on a full-length with local producer Jim Stewart and aiming to start performing locally in early 2024.