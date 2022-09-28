Cleveland Wing Week | September 26 - October 2, 2022

Cleveland's Maíra Vianna To Play Release Party on October 7 at Praxis Fiber Workshop

Local singer-songwriter calls the album 'a synthesis of who I was'

By on Wed, Sep 28, 2022 at 10:55 am

Cover art for Maíra Vianna's new album. - Courtesy of Maíra Vianna
Courtesy of Maíra Vianna
Cover art for Maíra Vianna's new album.
Local singer-songwriter Maíra Vianna will celebrate the release her debut album, The Fool, with a live performance at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, at the Praxis Fiber Workshop as part of the Waterloo Makes Music Initiative.

A native of Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Vianna plays Brazilian Popular Music (MPB) and Brazilian funk. The album also has features heavy dose of rock.

“The acoustic guitar is always dictating the genre and groove, and all the other instruments and voice come together to make the song alive,” she says in a press release.

Vianna calls the album a “synthesis of who I was in the past two years and who I am now.” The title track recalls the fact that "the Fool" was a recurring card pulled during her trips to a tarot reader.

“I had a good job, all my family in Brazil — but I wasn’t happy,” Vianna explains. “Then, I learned that the card could mean embracing the unknown and trusting myself to take that leap of faith. It spoke so strongly to me.”

The singer-songwriter’s first full-length album follows singles “Serei(a),” “Green Blues” and “Propia Defesa/In My Own Defense,” the latter of which won the Berklee College of Music’s Art of Music Production 2020 Contest.  Vianna recorded the album at Tri-C’s Tommy Li Puma studios while finishing the recording arts program on a full scholarship.

Admission to the Praxis Fiber Workshop show is free. The album will be available on iTunes, Spotify and all major platforms.

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
