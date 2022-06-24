Cleveland's Marcus Alan Ward To Play Release Party in July at Crobar

click to enlarge
Courtesy of Marcus Alan Ward
Marcus Alan Ward.
Local guitarist, producer and self-proclaimed “electro soul pioneer,” Marcus Alan Ward has maintained that he’s on a musical quest to impress himself. So far, so good. The talented musician's work has been featured in publications including The Fader
, Pitchfork
, Pigeons & Planes
and Spin
.
After taking a hiatus from live performances during the pandemic, Ward just announced he’ll return to the stage on Friday, July 15, in a special performance coinciding with the release of his new album, Cruiserweight
, an electric guitar-driven jazz effort that differs sonically from his previous work. It'll mark his first headlining gig in four years.
Nathan-Paul, Corey Grand, Broken Keys, Sted Lee and Colie Rich will join Ward.
The concert will take place at Crobar. Doors open at 8 p.m.
Tickets to the Marcus Alan Ward release party
cost $15 in advance, $20 at the door.