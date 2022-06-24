Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

Cleveland's Marcus Alan Ward To Play Release Party in July at Crobar

Local Musician Has Announced First Headlining Show in Four Years

By on Fri, Jun 24, 2022 at 12:17 pm

click to enlarge Marcus Alan Ward. - COURTESY OF MARCUS ALAN WARD
Courtesy of Marcus Alan Ward
Marcus Alan Ward.
Local guitarist, producer and self-proclaimed “electro soul pioneer,” Marcus Alan Ward has maintained that he’s on a musical quest to impress himself. So far, so good. The talented musician's work has been featured in publications including The Fader, Pitchfork, Pigeons & Planes and Spin.

After taking a hiatus from live performances during the pandemic, Ward just announced he’ll return to the stage on Friday, July 15, in a special performance coinciding with the release of his new album, Cruiserweight, an electric guitar-driven jazz effort that differs sonically from his previous work. It'll mark his first headlining gig in four years.

Nathan-Paul, Corey Grand, Broken Keys, Sted Lee and Colie Rich will join Ward.

The concert will take place at Crobar. Doors open at 8 p.m.

Tickets to the Marcus Alan Ward release party cost $15 in advance, $20 at the door. 

