Vote for your favorites for Best Of Cleveland through 8/29

Cleveland's Midnight Syndicate Releases 15th Studio Album

A 19th century cabaret inspired the album

By on Fri, Aug 18, 2023 at 8:38 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Midnight Syndicate. - Courtesy of Edward Douglas
Courtesy of Edward Douglas
Midnight Syndicate.
Midnight Syndicate, one of Cleveland’s longest running bands, dates back to 1997 when dark music pioneers Edward Douglas and Gavin Goszka began creating soundtracks to imaginary horror films. Featuring a blend of orchestral music and sound effects, Midnight Syndicate’s studio albums, along with the independent film, The Dead Matter, and several film scores, have earned the group an international following.

In 2003, the band produced the first official soundtrack to the seminal roleplaying game, Dungeons & Dragons. The success of that album led to collaborations with Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights and Cedar Point’s HalloWeekends, along with features on television shows, HSN, SiriusXM’s Scream Radio, video games, King Diamond tours, a Misfits live album, and several releases by major horrorcore artists.

In 2014, the band began producing Midnight Syndicate Live!, a series of horror-themed multimedia concerts which continue to take place at Cedar Point’s annual HalloWeekends.

Just today, Midnight Syndicate released its 15th studio album, The Brimstone Club. Like other Midnight Syndicate albums, it features a concept and blends orchestration and sound effects to take listeners to a “shadowy theater club where the strangeness of its exotic entertainment and libations are matched only by its peculiar clientele,” as it’s put in a press release.

“The album was inspired by the Parisian Cabaret de L’Enfer, a 19th century hell-themed cabaret that was a forerunner to the haunted attractions and themed restaurants and taverns of today,” says Douglas in the press release.

“Sometimes a piece of history can prove to be every bit as fascinating as anything one might imagine,” adds Goszka.

Douglas says listeners should fill in the details of the loose story that’s at the album’s center.

“We hope people are able to listen to it at least once from start to finish in a quiet darkened room," he says. "There’s a lot in this world to explore in your mind’s eye."

Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

 Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected].
Scroll to read more Local Music articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

The Baseball Project Returns With First New Album in 9 Years

By Jeff Niesel

The Baseball Project.

8 Concerts to Catch in Cleveland This Week

By Jeff Niesel

Pentatonix, see Aug. 17

LL Cool J, The Roots Lead Joyous Celebration of Hip Hop’s 50th Anniversary at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

By Eric Heisig

LL Cool J, The Roots Lead Joyous Celebration of Hip Hop’s 50th Anniversary at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Madonna Announces February 2024 Rescheduled Cleveland Concert Date

By Scene Staff

Madonna.

Also in Music

Madonna Announces February 2024 Rescheduled Cleveland Concert Date

By Scene Staff

Madonna.

The Baseball Project Returns With First New Album in 9 Years

By Jeff Niesel

The Baseball Project.

8 Concerts to Catch in Cleveland This Week

By Jeff Niesel

Pentatonix, see Aug. 17

Review: American Football Delivers Cinematic Emo to Sold-Out Beachland Ballroom

By Eric Heisig

Review: American Football Delivers Cinematic Emo to Sold-Out Beachland Ballroom
More

Digital Issue

August 9, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us