Cleveland's Midnight Syndicate Releases 15th Studio Album

Midnight Syndicate, one of Cleveland’s longest running bands, dates back to 1997 when dark music pioneers Edward Douglas and Gavin Goszka began creating soundtracks to imaginary horror films. Featuring a blend of orchestral music and sound effects, Midnight Syndicate’s studio albums, along with the independent film, The Dead Matter, and several film scores, have earned the group an international following.
In 2003, the band produced the first official soundtrack to the seminal roleplaying game, Dungeons & Dragons. The success of that album led to collaborations with Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights and Cedar Point’s HalloWeekends, along with features on television shows, HSN, SiriusXM’s Scream Radio, video games, King Diamond tours, a Misfits live album, and several releases by major horrorcore artists.
In 2014, the band began producing Midnight Syndicate Live!, a series of horror-themed multimedia concerts which continue to take place at Cedar Point’s annual HalloWeekends.
Just today, Midnight Syndicate released its 15th studio album, The Brimstone Club. Like other Midnight Syndicate albums, it features a concept and blends orchestration and sound effects to take listeners to a “shadowy theater club where the strangeness of its exotic entertainment and libations are matched only by its peculiar clientele,” as it’s put in a press release.
“The album was inspired by the Parisian Cabaret de L’Enfer, a 19th century hell-themed cabaret that was a forerunner to the haunted attractions and themed restaurants and taverns of today,” says Douglas in the press release.
“Sometimes a piece of history can prove to be every bit as fascinating as anything one might imagine,” adds Goszka.
Douglas says listeners should fill in the details of the loose story that’s at the album’s center.
“We hope people are able to listen to it at least once from start to finish in a quiet darkened room," he says. "There’s a lot in this world to explore in your mind’s eye."
Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected].