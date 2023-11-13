Cleveland's Rosavelt To Release Sixth Full-Length Album

An alt-country group that's been on the local scene for more than 25 years, Rosavelt has just announced that it'll release its sixth full-length album, Nightsongs
, later this month. The band recorded the LP last year with producer Don Dixon (Smithereens, R.E.M.), who also played bass on the album and will join the live line-up. Mark Stepro (Ben Kweller, a member of the Wallflowers), whom the band met years ago, played drums on the album. Stepro will also join the live lineup for Rosavelt's album release show that takes place on Friday, Nov. 24, at Forest City Brewery
.
The album contains nine original songs co-written by founding Rosavelt members Chris Allen and Kevin Grasha, along with the single “Cardboard” written by Jon Roket, a songwriter and musician the duo has known since the band was formed in 1997. The bulk of the material was written during and immediately after the pandemic, and the songs have a moody, late night vibe.
"Nightsongs
is the best album I’ve made while the drum kit was set up next to a car!" says Dixon in a press release. "Seriously, Chris [Allen] and Kevin [Grasha] have written another great batch of songs that are fun to play and even more fun to listen to.”
Blues guitarist and long-time Rosavelt collaborator Austin “Walkin’ Cane” will open the Forest City Brewery show and also appear with the band. Allen and Grasha promise they'll play songs off the new album, deep cuts and some unplugged tracks.
