Collective Soul and Switchfoot To Bring Co-Headlining Tour to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in July

Collective Soul and Switchfoot just announced the details of their co-headlining summer tour, and the two acts will bring the trek to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica on July 19.
“It’s always a thrill to go on tour, but this year is going to be so special because we get to be with not only our friends but a great band, Switchfoot!” says Collective Soul frontman Ed Roland in a press release. “Southern boys meet Southern California boys, which will be a fun time for all!”
“Been fans of Collective Soul and their songs from day one,” adds Switchfoot singer-guitarist Jon Foreman. “Can’t believe it took this long for us to finally tour together. Psyched it’s finally happening!”
