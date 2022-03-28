Country Singer Lee Brice Coming to Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre in September

Earlier today, country singer Lee Brice announced the dates of his upcoming Label Me Proud Tour. The tour will stop at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre on Sept. 9.
“Man, it feels good to announce this tour! It’s been a while since we’ve all been back out on the road and to have my good buddies, [singer-songwriters] Michael Ray and Jackson Dean, join me is a blessing," says Brice in a statement. "Can’t wait to be back in all these places I’ve grown to love over the years with fans that are bar none the best ones out there! See y’all this summer!”
Starting at 10 a.m. tomorrow, pre-sale tickets for the Label Me Proud Tour, including special VIP Experience packages that give fans the chance to meet Brice and Ray, will be available through Brice's fan club.
