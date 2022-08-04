Cleveland Wing Wing | Sept. 26th - Oct. 2nd, 2022

David Bowie Tribute Concert Coming to Goodyear Theater in October

Todd Rundgren leads the all-star group that’ll play the Thin White Duke’s greatest hits

Aug 4, 2022

Rock Hall inductee Todd Rundgren along with guitar whiz Adrian Belew, musician/producer Scrote, Spacehog’s Royston Langdon, Fishbone’s Angelo Moore and solo artist Jeffrey Gaines will bring their tour celebrating David Bowie’s music to the Goodyear Theater on Saturday, Oct. 15.

Dubbed Celebrating David Bowie, the concert will feature interpretations of Bowie’s greatest hits.

A ticket presale is currently underway, and tickets to the Celebrating David Bowie concert at the Goodyear Theater go on sale to the general public at noon tomorrow.

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
