David Bowie Tribute Concert Coming to Goodyear Theater in October

Courtesy of the Akron Civic
Artwork for upcoming Bowie tribute concert.
Rock Hall inductee Todd Rundgren along with guitar whiz Adrian Belew, musician/producer Scrote, Spacehog’s Royston Langdon, Fishbone’s Angelo Moore and solo artist Jeffrey Gaines will bring their tour celebrating David Bowie’s music to the Goodyear Theater on Saturday, Oct. 15.
Dubbed Celebrating David Bowie, the concert will feature interpretations of Bowie’s greatest hits.
A ticket presale is currently underway, and tickets to the Celebrating David Bowie concert at the Goodyear Theater
go on sale to the general public at noon tomorrow.