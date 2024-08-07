Eric Carmen and the Raspberries to Be Honored at Rock Hall

[ { "name": "Ad - NativeInline - Injected", "component": "38482495", "insertPoint": "3", "requiredCountToDisplay": "5" },{ "name": "Real 1 Player (r2) - Inline", "component": "38482494", "insertPoint": "2/3", "requiredCountToDisplay": "9" } ]
Tomorrow at 12:30 p.m. at the Rock Hall’s plaza, councilman Brian Kazy and Rock Hall officials will celebrate the legacy of the late Eric Carmen and his band, the Raspberries, and award them with the second annual Music Keynote to the City. The event will also include the world premiere of a Raspberries concert movie.
In a video that will screen at the event, more than 25 music artists and sports figures will congratulate the band.
Eric Carmen’s widow Amy will accept the award for Carmen posthumously, and other band members will be in attendance. Aug. 11, Eric Carmen’s birthday, will be declared Eric Carmen Day.
The Raspberries famously released four studio albums before disbanding. The classic lineup reunited in 2004, playing 16 shows to sellout crowds across the country. The band’s last performance took place in 2009 when it played a private concert at the Rock Hall during Induction Week festivities.
As a solo artist, Carmen delivered power-pop hits such as “All by Myself,” “Never Gonna Fall In Love Again,” “Hungry Eyes,” “Make Me Lose Control,” “Almost Paradise,” “That's Rock 'n’ Roll” and “She Did It.” Over the years, Frank Sinatra, Celine Dion, Ann Wilson, Sheryl Crow, Patti LaBelle, Axl Rose, Motley Crue, Hank Williams Jr., Henry Mancini, Diana Ross, Olivia Newton-John, The Bay City Rollers and Frankie Valli have recorded his tunes.
Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed