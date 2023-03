Exclusive: Cleveland's Learning Curve Premieres New Video for 'Reaper'

click to enlarge Courtesy of Learning Curve Learning Curve.

Returning with their first release since their debut EP, the local band Learning Curve has just released its new single, "Reaper," along with the B-side “Shine.”Produced by Steve Perrino (Heart Attack Man, the Sonder Bombs, Dreamwake), the song finds the band exploring a slightly darker, more atmospheric sound.“These two songs are pretty different sonically, but they both are about wrestling with the impermanence of life,” says singer Erick Smyczek in a press release.Steven Pitingolo (the Wonder Years, Foxing) provides the animation for the lyric video for “Reaper," which just came out today. Learning Curve plays a "Reaper" release party at 8 tonight at Mahall's 20 Lanes in Lakewood . Formerly Candice, As Well and Jimmy Lo Fi open the show.