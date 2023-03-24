Exclusive: Cleveland's Learning Curve Premieres New Video for 'Reaper'

click to enlarge
Courtesy of Learning Curve
Learning Curve.
Returning with their first release since their debut EP
Centerpiece
, the local band Learning Curve has just released its new single, "Reaper," along with the B-side “Shine.”
Produced by Steve Perrino (Heart Attack Man, the Sonder Bombs, Dreamwake), the song finds the band exploring a slightly darker, more atmospheric sound.
“These two songs are pretty different sonically, but they both are about wrestling with the impermanence of life,” says singer Erick Smyczek in a press release.
Steven Pitingolo (the Wonder Years, Foxing) provides the animation for the lyric video for “Reaper," which just came out today.
Learning Curve plays a "Reaper" release party at 8 tonight at Mahall's 20 Lanes in Lakewood
. Formerly Candice, As Well and Jimmy Lo Fi open the show.
