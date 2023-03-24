Cleveland Taco Week returns on Monday, April 10th!

Exclusive: Cleveland's Learning Curve Premieres New Video for 'Reaper'

Group plays a release party tonight at Mahall's

By on Fri, Mar 24, 2023 at 10:22 am

click to enlarge Learning Curve. - Courtesy of Learning Curve
Courtesy of Learning Curve
Learning Curve.
Returning with their first release since their  debut EP Centerpiece, the local band Learning Curve has just released its new single, "Reaper," along with the B-side “Shine.”

Produced by Steve Perrino (Heart Attack Man, the Sonder Bombs, Dreamwake), the song finds the band exploring a slightly darker, more atmospheric sound.

 “These two songs are pretty different sonically, but they both are about wrestling with the impermanence of life,” says singer Erick Smyczek in a press release.

Steven Pitingolo (the Wonder Years, Foxing) provides the animation for the lyric video for “Reaper," which just came out today.

Learning Curve plays a "Reaper" release party at 8 tonight at Mahall's 20 Lanes in Lakewood. Formerly Candice, As Well and Jimmy Lo Fi open the show. Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

