Foreigner's Farewell Tour Coming to Blossom in July 2023

Famous for radio hits such as "Cold as Ice," "Hot Blooded" and "Jukebox Hero," Foreigner will hit the road one last time this summer. The group just announced that its farewell tour will kick off in July.
The trek stops at Blossom on July 24. Loverboy will open the show.
“Many years ago, I wrote a song called ‘Feels Like the First Time’ and today we are launching one last worldwide tour," says band founder Mick Jones in a statement. "We will be presenting a show that I know will have the same enthusiasm as our very first appearances. The tour will start this summer in America and we hope to get to every place that we have played over the last several years. While I’m sure our fans will have mixed feelings about the end of the road for the band, I know our shows are going to delight audiences everywhere.”
In addition, Foreigner will continue its long-term initiative with the Grammy Museum Foundation and invite choirs to open the show with a live a cappella performance of classic rock songs. The band will join radio partners across the country to create a contest for local choirs to win donations to their music programs. One winning choir will be selected at each show, and that choir will receive a grand prize of new musical equipment.
