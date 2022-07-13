Gary Clark Jr. Coming to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage in September

Guitar hero Gary Clark Jr. has just announced the dates of a fall tour.
Clark Jr., who portrays American blues singer-songwriter Arthur “Big Boy” Crudup in
Baz Luhrmann’s new film Elvis, has been plenty busy lately. In addition to sustaining a career as a terrific blues/rock guitarist, he recently served as served as the official Music Director for Jon Stewart’s acceptance of the 23rd Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in the Kennedy Center Concert Hall.
At work on his fourth full-length, Clark Jr. will perform on Sept. 13 at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage.
