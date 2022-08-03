Hatebreed’s Perseverance Anniversary Tour Coming to Agora in October

click to enlarge
Courtesy of Atom Splitter PR
Hatebreed.
Twenty years ago, the Grammy-nominated hardcore band Hatebreed released Perseverance
, one of its most popular albums. To mark the anniversary of its release, the band will hit the road on an extensive summer and fall tour.
It performs on Oct. 30 at the Agora with Gatecreeper, Body Snatcher and Dying Wish.
"I can't believe it's been 20 years since the Perseverance
album hit," says singer Jamey Jasta in a press statement. "We're overdue for a headline tour, so these shows will be ones for the ages. Show up early and support the great line up of sick bands!"
Ticket presales are currently underway, and tickets to Hatebreed’s concert at the Agora
go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.