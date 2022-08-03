Cleveland Wing Wing | Sept. 26th - Oct. 2nd, 2022

Hatebreed’s Perseverance Anniversary Tour Coming to Agora in October

Hardcore band was overdue for headline tour

By on Wed, Aug 3, 2022 at 4:05 pm

click to enlarge Hatebreed. - Courtesy of Atom Splitter PR
Courtesy of Atom Splitter PR
Hatebreed.
Twenty years ago, the Grammy-nominated hardcore band Hatebreed released Perseverance, one of its most popular albums. To mark the anniversary of its release, the band will hit the road on an extensive summer and fall tour.

It performs on Oct. 30 at the Agora with Gatecreeper, Body Snatcher and Dying Wish.

"I can't believe it's been 20 years since the Perseverance album hit," says singer Jamey Jasta in a press statement. "We're overdue for a headline tour, so these shows will be ones for the ages. Show up early and support the great line up of sick bands!"

Ticket presales are currently underway, and tickets to Hatebreed’s concert at the Agora go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
