Irish Tenors 25th Anniversary Tour Coming to Cleveland in March 2023

Cleveland Pops Orchestra will join the group for the performance

By on Tue, Dec 13, 2022 at 8:13 am

The Irish Tenors. - Courtesy of Playhouse Square
Courtesy of Playhouse Square
The Irish Tenors.
The Irish Tenors, a group that has performed at famous venues such as Radio City Music Hall, Madison Square Garden, Carnegie Hall and the Hollywood Bowl, will hit the road next year to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

As part of that tour, the Tenors will come to Cleveland on March 24 for a show at Connor Palace with the Cleveland Pops Orchestra.

A ticket presale begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday. Tickets for the Irish Tenors concert at Connor Palace go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.
Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
