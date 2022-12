Irish Tenors 25th Anniversary Tour Coming to Cleveland in March 2023

Courtesy of Playhouse Square The Irish Tenors.

The Irish Tenors, a group that has performed at famous venues such as Radio City Music Hall, Madison Square Garden, Carnegie Hall and the Hollywood Bowl, will hit the road next year to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

As part of that tour, the Tenors will come to Cleveland on March 24 for a show at Connor Palace with the Cleveland Pops Orchestra.A ticket presale begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday. Tickets for the Irish Tenors concert at Connor Palace go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.