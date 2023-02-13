Cleveland Taco Week returns on Monday, April 10th!

Jason Aldean To Play Blossom in July

Tour supports a new double album

By on Mon, Feb 13, 2023 at 11:29 am

Share on Nextdoor
Jason Aldean. - Brian Higbee
Brian Higbee
Jason Aldean.
Seven of country singer Jason Aldean’s previous studio albums have been certified platinum, making him one of the musical genre's biggest stars.

Earlier today, Aldean, a real road warrior, announced tour dates in support of his new double album, Macon, Georgia.

He performs on July 20 at Blossom. Mitchell Tenpenny serves as direct support for Aldean alongside openers Corey Kent and Dee Jay Silver.

Tickets to the Jason Aldean concert at Blossom go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

 Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
Scroll to read more Music News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Band of the Week: Hello! 3D

By Jeff Niesel

Hello! 3D

More Than 20 Bands To Play 9th Annual Kent Beatlefest

By Jeff Niesel

Revolution Pie.

Cleveland Singer-Songwriter Alex Field Releases New Single and Accompanying Audio Visualizer Video

By Jeff Niesel

Cleveland Singer-Songwriter Alex Field Releases New Single and Accompanying Audio Visualizer Video

New Chuck Berry Exhibit To Open on February 23 at Rock Hall

By Jeff Niesel

Chuck Berry.

Also in Music

Band of the Week: Hello! 3D

By Jeff Niesel

Hello! 3D

Cleveland Singer-Songwriter Alex Field Releases New Single and Accompanying Audio Visualizer Video

By Jeff Niesel

Cleveland Singer-Songwriter Alex Field Releases New Single and Accompanying Audio Visualizer Video

Cleveland's Hiram-Maxim To Play Record Release Party at No Class

By Jeff Niesel

Hiram-Maxim.

Band of the Week: TRUSS

By Jeff Niesel

TRUSS.
More

Digital Issue

February 8, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us