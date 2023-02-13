Jason Aldean To Play Blossom in July

Brian Higbee
Jason Aldean.
Seven of country singer Jason Aldean’s previous studio albums have been certified platinum, making him one of the musical genre's biggest stars.
Earlier today, Aldean, a real road warrior, announced tour dates in support of his new double album, Macon, Georgia
.
He performs on July 20 at Blossom. Mitchell Tenpenny serves as direct support for Aldean alongside openers Corey Kent and Dee Jay Silver.
Tickets to the Jason Aldean concert at Blossom
go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.
