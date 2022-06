Koe Wetzel To Play Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in September

click to enlarge Courtesy of Columbia Records Artwork for Koe Wetzel's upcoming tour.

Texas-born singer, songwriter, guitarist, and producer Koe Wetzel has become a touring phenom. He reportedly sold more than 120,000 tickets last year alone. Following a slew of sold-out dates in support of his latest album, he made Pollstar’s Top Worldwide Tours in 2020 and 2021.Wetzel’s latest single “April Showers,” was released earlier this year.Now, he’s just announced a new set of dates and will perform on Sept. 22 at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica. A ticket presale begins today at 10 a.m. Tickets to Koe Wetzel’s concert at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.