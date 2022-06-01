Koe Wetzel To Play Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in September

Texas-born singer, songwriter, guitarist, and producer Koe Wetzel has become a touring phenom. He reportedly sold more than 120,000 tickets last year alone. Following a slew of sold-out dates in support of his latest album Sellout, he made Pollstar’s Top Worldwide Tours in 2020 and 2021.
Wetzel’s latest single “April Showers,” was released earlier this year.
