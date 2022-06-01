Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

Koe Wetzel To Play Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in September

By on Wed, Jun 1, 2022 at 9:46 am

click to enlarge Artwork for Koe Wetzel's upcoming tour. - COURTESY OF COLUMBIA RECORDS
Courtesy of Columbia Records
Artwork for Koe Wetzel's upcoming tour.
Texas-born singer, songwriter, guitarist, and producer Koe Wetzel has become a touring phenom. He reportedly sold more than 120,000 tickets last year alone. Following a slew of sold-out dates in support of his latest album Sellout, he made Pollstar’s Top Worldwide Tours in 2020 and 2021.

Wetzel’s latest single “April Showers,” was released earlier this year.

Now, he’s just announced a new set of dates and will perform on Sept. 22 at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica. A ticket presale begins today at 10 a.m. Tickets to Koe Wetzel’s concert at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
More
