Korn and Evanescence Headed to Blossom in August

The veteran hard rock act Korn has just announced the details of a summer tour with Evanescence.
The trek comes to Blossom on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
“We’re looking forward to going on tour this summer and bringing our friends, Evanescence, out,” says Korn’s Jonathan Davis in a statement. “Whenever [Evanescence singer] Amy [Lee] comes to one of our shows, I always love seeing her on the side of the stage watching the whole set and rocking out. We’re gonna have a great time on this tour, and we can’t wait to see you there.”
“I fell hard into Korn’s music in high school. It was an inspiration during the formation of my own band. The chances we’ve had to play together over the years are special, a part of our history. They remain one of the best live bands I’ve ever seen,” adds Lee. “It’s an honor and a thrill to go out with our friends again, our first full tour together since ‘07. We’re all really looking forward to this.”
Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]