Livewire: 10 of the Best Concerts to Catch in Cleveland This Weekend

THU 10/03
Uz Jsme Doma
The art rock band out of Prague returns to the Beachland Tavern. The group's roots date all way back to the 1980s, and frontman Miroslav Wanek has somehow kept the group together (with a few different lineups) going all this time. Expect to hear Zappa-inspired music that embraces unconventional rhythms and beats. The show begins at 8 p.m. Da Land Brass Band opens.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com.
Billy Bob Thornton & the Boxmasters
On tour in support of a rocking new album, Love & Hate in Desperate Places, the curmudgeonly actor and musician and his backing band, the Boxmasters, perform tonight at 6:30 at the Kent Stage.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org.
FRI 10/04
Sarah Shook & the Disarmers
After absorbing some old-school country thanks to a boyfriend who had good musical taste, singer-songwriter Sarah Shook put her first band together in 2010 and started playing bars around her Chatham County, NC home. The seasoned alt-country band returns to the Beachland Ballroom tonight at 8.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com.
Niko Moon
This country singer-songwriter has written songs for Dierks Bentley, Zac Brown Band, Rascal Flatts and Morgan Wallen. He performs tonight at 8 at MGM Northfield Park -- Center Stage.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html.
My Morning Jacket
To date, this terrific Kentucky-based band has released nine studio albums that provide a showcase for eccentric singer-songwriter Jim James. On their most recent release, 2021’s My Morning Jacket, they tried to capture the intensity of their live shows and songs such as the bluesy "Never in the Real World" feature gritty guitars and synthesizer swells. The group performs tonight at 8 at Cain Park in Cleveland Heights.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com.
SAT 10/05
Carly Pearce
As part of a tour in support of her critically acclaimed fourth studio album, hummingbird, the singer-songwriter comes to the Agora tonight at 7. The twangy single "Truck on Fire" possesses a real defiance as Pearce uses the song to narrate a story of taking vengeance on a unfaithful lover. Karley Scott Collins opens the show.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com.
Yard Act
The quirky, Gorillaz-like Leeds, UK-based indie rock act comes to the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights. The current tour supports the band's new album, Where’s My Utopia?, a collection of sonically dense tunes that makes use of scratchy samples and funky bass and drums. The show begins at 8:30 p.m.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs.
SUN 10/06
Alec Benjamin
Since his debut in 2018, this singer-songwriter has had hits with emo-ish singles "Let Me Down Slowly (ft. Alessia Cara)," “If We Have Each Other," "Water Fountain" and "Jesus In L.A." On tour to support his third studio album, 12 Notes, he performs tonight at 6:30 at House of Blues. Matt Hansen opens the show.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com.
An Evening with Gong
This space rock band from the 1960s has recently been revived and released the critically acclaimed The Universe Also Collapses in 2019 and a live album, Pulsing Signals, in 2022. On a rare U.S. tour, the group performs at 8 p.m. at the Beachland Ballroom.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com.
TUE 10/08
Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers Spirit Trail 25th Anniversary Tour
The singer-songwriter brings his tour marking the 25th anniversary of his 1998 album Spirit Trail, a collection of roots-y tunes that enables him to show off his piano playing, to the Goodyear Theater in Akron. The show begins at 7:30 p.m., and every ticket holder will receive a copy of the Spirit Trail: 25th Anniversary Edition three-CD box set at the show.
1201 East Market St., Akron, 330-659-7118, goodyeartheater.com.
