Louis Tomlinson To Play Blossom in 2023

Courtesy of Live Nation

Earlier today, singer-songwriter Louis Tomlinson announced the dates of a North American headlining tour that launches in 2023.The Faith in the Future World Tour tour will include a stop at Blossom on June 1.Yesterday, Tomlinson released "Silver Tongues," the latest single from his forthcoming new album,, which is due out this week."Silver Tongues’ is probably the song I'm most proud of on the record," says Tomlinson in a statement. Tickets to the Louis Tomlinson concert at Blossom go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.