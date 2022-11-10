Cleveland Pizza Week | November 7 - 13, 2022

Louis Tomlinson To Play Blossom in 2023

Singer-songwriter's tour supports a new album due out this week

By on Thu, Nov 10, 2022 at 4:25 pm

Courtesy of Live Nation
Earlier today, singer-songwriter Louis Tomlinson announced the dates of a North American headlining tour that launches in 2023.

The Faith in the Future World Tour tour will include a stop at Blossom on June 1.

Yesterday, Tomlinson released "Silver Tongues," the latest single from his forthcoming new album, Faith in the Future, which is due out this week.

"Silver Tongues’ is probably the song I'm most proud of on the record," says Tomlinson in a statement.

Tickets to the Louis Tomlinson concert at Blossom go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.

