Memorial Concert at Beachland To Honor Local Musician Reese Black Germany

On Sunday, Aug. 11, the Beachland Ballroom will celebrate and remember the life and times of Reese Black Germany
, a popular local harmonica player who passed away last year at age 64.
Local harp players as well as the bands that Reese shared the stage with will be on hand. Acts such as Blues Chronicles, Black & Coe, Nothing Fancy and Blues on Fire are slated to perform.
Harmonica players Jarred Goldweber, T.C Odegard, Jon Ban, Dave Morrison, Jack Charlton, Harpman Brantt, Dan Bode, Gary Craft, Bob Hughes and Jim Kormanik will also perform, and supporting musicians such as Al Moses, Jeremy Piteo, Jamil Adeen, Nicola Marchi, Gavin Coe, Michael Bay, Gina Stutzman, Elm St. Blues Band, Don Buchanan, Justin Butcher, Bobo Adkins, Phil Quidort, Todd Meany, Tracy Marie, Liz Bullock and Austin Walkin Cane are on the bill.
Germany's widow, Nanci Germany, will serve as a special guest.
It's a Cleveland Blues Society event held in conjunction with the locally based nonprofit Cleveland Rocks; Past, Present, and Future.
