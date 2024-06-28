Memorial Concert at Beachland To Honor Local Musician Reese Black Germany

A number of local blues musicians will be on hand for the August 11 event

By on Fri, Jun 28, 2024 at 10:56 am

Memorial Concert at Beachland To Honor Local Musician Reese Black Germany
On Sunday, Aug. 11, the Beachland Ballroom will celebrate and remember the life and times of Reese Black Germany, a popular local harmonica player who passed away last year at age 64.

Local harp players as well as the bands that Reese shared the stage with will be on hand. Acts such as Blues Chronicles, Black & Coe, Nothing Fancy and Blues on Fire are slated to perform.

Harmonica players Jarred Goldweber, T.C Odegard, Jon Ban, Dave Morrison, Jack Charlton, Harpman Brantt, Dan Bode, Gary Craft, Bob Hughes and Jim Kormanik will also perform, and supporting musicians such as Al Moses, Jeremy Piteo, Jamil Adeen, Nicola Marchi, Gavin Coe, Michael Bay, Gina Stutzman, Elm St. Blues Band, Don Buchanan, Justin Butcher, Bobo Adkins, Phil Quidort, Todd Meany, Tracy Marie, Liz Bullock and Austin Walkin Cane are on the bill.

Germany's widow, Nanci Germany, will serve as a special guest.

It's a Cleveland Blues Society event held in conjunction with the locally based nonprofit Cleveland Rocks; Past, Present, and Future.

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected].
June 19, 2024

