Cleveland Pizza Week | November 7 - 13, 2022

Mushroomhead's Ryan 'Dr. F' Farrell To Give Graduate Recital on November 19

Performance at Cleveland State University's Waetjen Auditorium is free and open to the public

By on Fri, Nov 4, 2022 at 1:31 pm

Ryan "Dr. F." Farrell. - Michael S. Levy
Michael S. Levy
Ryan "Dr. F." Farrell.
When the pandemic shut down touring, Mushroomhead's Ryan "Dr. F." Farrell went back to college to finish his Bachelor's degree in Music Composition at Cleveland State University. He had stopped taking classes and participating in the program back in 2007 because of Mushroomhead's hefty touring schedule.

After finishing his Bachelor's, Farrell decided to get his Master's degree as well and "capitalize on the COVID downtime." 

Having finished his degree, his upcoming recital in composition for the Master of Music degree takes place at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19 at Waetjen Auditorium on the CSU campus.

Grammy-winning pianist Angelin Chang, Mari Sato, Nicholas Diodore, Cara Tweed, James Rhodes and Cardinal Brass will join Farrell for the performance. Admission is free, and it's open to the public. 

Tags:

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
More
Scroll to read more Local Music articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Photos: Dave East's 'No Place Like Home Tour' Stop at the House of Blues in Cleveland

Concert Photos: Dave East at the House of Blues
Photos From Drag Me to the Farm: Halloween Edition

Photos From Drag Me to the Farm: Halloween Edition
Everything We Saw at Emo Night at Mahall's

Everything We Saw at Emo Night at Mahall's
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Music Awards

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Music Awards

Music Slideshows

Photos: Dave East's 'No Place Like Home Tour' Stop at the House of Blues in Cleveland

Concert Photos: Dave East at the House of Blues
Photos From Drag Me to the Farm: Halloween Edition

Photos From Drag Me to the Farm: Halloween Edition
Everything We Saw at Emo Night at Mahall's

Everything We Saw at Emo Night at Mahall's
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Music Awards

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Music Awards

Music Slideshows

Photos: Dave East's 'No Place Like Home Tour' Stop at the House of Blues in Cleveland

Concert Photos: Dave East at the House of Blues
Photos From Drag Me to the Farm: Halloween Edition

Photos From Drag Me to the Farm: Halloween Edition
Everything We Saw at Emo Night at Mahall's

Everything We Saw at Emo Night at Mahall's
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Music Awards

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Music Awards

Trending

Trans-Siberian Orchestra Drummer Discusses the Tour Coming to Youngstown and Cleveland

By Jeff Niesel

Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

Livewire: Tegan and Sara, AFI and the Best Concerts to Catch in Cleveland Through Nov. 15

By Jeff Niesel

Tegan and Sara return to House of Blues. See: Friday, Nov. 4.

The Monkees Celebrated by Micky Dolenz Coming to Kent Stage in April 2023

By Jeff Niesel

Artwork for the upcoming Micky Dolenz tour.

Rebelution To Bring Good Vibes Summer Tour to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in July 2023

By Jeff Niesel

Artwork for the upcoming Rebelution tour.

Also in Music

Paramore To Play Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in 2023

By Jeff Niesel

Paramore.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra Drummer Discusses the Tour Coming to Youngstown and Cleveland

By Jeff Niesel

Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

Rebelution To Bring Good Vibes Summer Tour to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in July 2023

By Jeff Niesel

Artwork for the upcoming Rebelution tour.

Yo La Tengo To Play Beachland Ballroom in March 2023

By Jeff Niesel

Yo La Tengo.
More

Digital Issue

November 2, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us