Music on the Malls To Feature Cleveland Bands Throughout Summer

By on Thu, Jun 2, 2022 at 12:03 pm

click to enlarge Cats on Holiday. - COURTESY OF DOWNTOWN CLEVELAND ALLIANCE
Courtesy of Downtown Cleveland Alliance
Cats on Holiday.
Downtown Cleveland Alliance (DCA) just announced that it’s partnered with local event producer Spindrift Management and downtown businesses to bring a local music series, Music on the Malls, to downtown Cleveland this summer.

The 13-week music series features live music on Mall C every Wednesday night from June 8 through Aug. 31.  The events begin at 5 p.m. and conclude at 7:30 p.m.

Sponsored by CLE Clothing Co, the kickoff event on Wednesday, June 8, will feature a performance by the local roots rock band Cats on Holiday and food truck offerings from Barrio.

On select dates, including June 15 and 29, the Cleveland Division of Police Mindfulness Group will present a free yoga class at 4:30 p.m.

Other acts slated to perform in June include Daddy Longlegs Homegrown Revival (June 15), Becky Boyd & the Groove Trail (June 22) and Ben Gage Band (June 29).

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
More
Music Slideshows

Photos From Whole Lotta Love Burlesque Revue at Beachland

Photos From Whole Lotta Love Burlesque Revue at Beachland
Photos From Afroman at Grog Shop

Photos From Afroman at Grog Shop
Big K.R.I.T., Cam Wallace, Price and Elhae at Beachland Ballroom

Big K.R.I.T., Cam Wallace, Price and Elhae at Beachland Ballroom
Concert Gallery: Mastadon and Opeth at the Agora in Cleveland

Concert Gallery: Mastodon and Opeth at the Agora in Cleveland

