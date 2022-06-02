Music on the Malls To Feature Cleveland Bands Throughout Summer

click to enlarge Courtesy of Downtown Cleveland Alliance Cats on Holiday.

Downtown Cleveland Alliance (DCA) just announced that it’s partnered with local event producer Spindrift Management and downtown businesses to bring a local music series, Music on the Malls, to downtown Cleveland this summer.The 13-week music series features live music on Mall C every Wednesday night from June 8 through Aug. 31. The events begin at 5 p.m. and conclude at 7:30 p.m.Sponsored by CLE Clothing Co, the kickoff event on Wednesday, June 8, will feature a performance by the local roots rock band Cats on Holiday and food truck offerings from Barrio.On select dates, including June 15 and 29, the Cleveland Division of Police Mindfulness Group will present a free yoga class at 4:30 p.m.Other acts slated to perform in June include Daddy Longlegs Homegrown Revival (June 15), Becky Boyd & the Groove Trail (June 22) and Ben Gage Band (June 29).