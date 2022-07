Napalm Death To Play Grog Shop in October

Courtesy of the Orchard Napalm Death.

The veteran grindcore act Napalm Death just announced the dates of its Campaign for Musical Destruction — USA 2022 tour, and the trek includes an Oct. 23 stop at the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights.Brujeria will open show.Napalm Death recently released the mini-album,, and a visualizer video created by Chariot of Black Moth accompanies the experimental final track, “Resentment is Always Seismic (Dark Sky Burial Dirge).” Tickets to the Napalm Death concert at the Grog Shop are on sale now.