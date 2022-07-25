Napalm Death To Play Grog Shop in October

The veteran grindcore act Napalm Death just announced the dates of its Campaign for Musical Destruction — USA 2022 tour, and the trek includes an Oct. 23 stop at the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights.
Brujeria will open show.
Napalm Death recently released the mini-album, Resentment is Always Seismic — A Final Throw of Throes, and a visualizer video created by Chariot of Black Moth accompanies the experimental final track, “Resentment is Always Seismic (Dark Sky Burial Dirge).”
