Scene Alefest @ Lincoln Park Tremont | July 30th, 2022 • Noon-5 PM

Napalm Death To Play Grog Shop in October

UK grindcore group recently released a mini album

By on Mon, Jul 25, 2022 at 8:29 am

Napalm Death. - Courtesy of the Orchard
Courtesy of the Orchard
Napalm Death.
The veteran grindcore act Napalm Death just announced the dates of its Campaign for Musical Destruction — USA 2022 tour, and the trek includes an Oct. 23 stop at the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights.

Brujeria will open show.

Napalm Death recently released the mini-album, Resentment is Always Seismic — A Final Throw of Throes, and a visualizer video created by Chariot of Black Moth accompanies the experimental final track, “Resentment is Always Seismic (Dark Sky Burial Dirge).”

Tickets to the Napalm Death concert at the Grog Shop are on sale now.

Tags:

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
More
Scroll to read more Music News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Concert Gallery: Def Leppard and Motley Crue at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland

Concert Gallery: Def Leppard and Motley Crue at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland
Photos From Big Freedia, Da Land Brass Band and NameJai at Grog Shop

Photos From Big Freedia, Da Land Brass Band and NameJai at Grog Shop
Everything We Saw at Wade Oval Wednesday in University Circle

Everything We Saw at Wade Oval Wednesday in University Circle
Photos From UMI and Dianna Lopez at House of Blues

Photos From UMI and Dianna Lopez at House of Blues

Music Slideshows

Concert Gallery: Def Leppard and Motley Crue at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland

Concert Gallery: Def Leppard and Motley Crue at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland
Photos From Big Freedia, Da Land Brass Band and NameJai at Grog Shop

Photos From Big Freedia, Da Land Brass Band and NameJai at Grog Shop
Everything We Saw at Wade Oval Wednesday in University Circle

Everything We Saw at Wade Oval Wednesday in University Circle
Photos From UMI and Dianna Lopez at House of Blues

Photos From UMI and Dianna Lopez at House of Blues

Music Slideshows

Concert Gallery: Def Leppard and Motley Crue at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland

Concert Gallery: Def Leppard and Motley Crue at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland
Photos From Big Freedia, Da Land Brass Band and NameJai at Grog Shop

Photos From Big Freedia, Da Land Brass Band and NameJai at Grog Shop
Everything We Saw at Wade Oval Wednesday in University Circle

Everything We Saw at Wade Oval Wednesday in University Circle
Photos From UMI and Dianna Lopez at House of Blues

Photos From UMI and Dianna Lopez at House of Blues

Trending

Cleveland's Charity Cunningham to Release First Full-Length Solo Album

By Shawn Mishak

Charity Cunningham.

Livewire: The Best Concerts to Catch in Cleveland in the Next Two Weeks

By Jeff Niesel

Sarah Shook & the Disarmers return to the Beachland. See: Friday, July 29.

Joe Bonamassa Coming to Playhouse Square in 2023

By Jeff Niesel

Joe Bonamassa.

Cleveland's Vanillaphase To Release New Album on August 12

By Jeff Niesel

Vanillaphase.

Also in Music

New Cleveland Verses Charity Albums Due Out in August

By Jeff Niesel

Cover art for the latest Cleveland Verses charity albums.

Band of the Week: Angela Perley

By Jeff Niesel

Angela Perley.

Cleveland's Charity Cunningham to Release First Full-Length Solo Album

By Shawn Mishak

Charity Cunningham.

Cleveland's Psych Punk Band Language to Release Debut Album

By Jeff Niesel

Language.
More

Digital Issue

July 27, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us