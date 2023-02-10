New Chuck Berry Exhibit To Open on February 23 at Rock Hall

click to enlarge Courtesy of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Chuck Berry.

On Feb. 23, the Rock Hall will open a new exhibit celebrating the life and legacy of the late, great Chuck Berry."Perhaps no one had more influence on the formation and development of rock & roll than St. Louis native Chuck Berry," reads a press release about the new exhibit, dubbed. "His catalog of songs — including 'Maybellene,' 'Brown-Eyed Handsome Man,' 'Roll Over Beethoven,' 'Johnny B. Goode,' 'Rock & Roll Music,' 'School Day' and 'Back in the U.S.A.' — is among the greatest American songbooks of all time."In 1986, Berry was the first person ever inducted into the Rock Hall. During his later years, Berry performed a legendary series of over 200 shows at the St. Louis music club Blueberry Hill. The new exhibit will explore Berry’s legacy and his time in St. Louis from his early career to his final years.