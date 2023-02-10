Cleveland Taco Week returns on Monday, April 10th!

New Chuck Berry Exhibit To Open on February 23 at Rock Hall

Exhibit explores Berry's time in St. Louis

By on Fri, Feb 10, 2023 at 10:47 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Chuck Berry. - Courtesy of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
Courtesy of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
Chuck Berry.
On Feb. 23, the Rock Hall will open a new exhibit celebrating the life and legacy of the late, great Chuck Berry.

"Perhaps no one had more influence on the formation and development of rock & roll than St. Louis native Chuck Berry," reads a press release about the new exhibit, dubbed From School Days to Blueberry Hill: Chuck Berry in St. Louis. "His catalog of songs — including 'Maybellene,' 'Brown-Eyed Handsome Man,' 'Roll Over Beethoven,' 'Johnny B. Goode,' 'Rock & Roll Music,' 'School Day' and 'Back in the U.S.A.' — is among the greatest American songbooks of all time."

In 1986, Berry was the first person ever inducted into the Rock Hall. During his later years, Berry performed a legendary series of over 200 shows at the St. Louis music club Blueberry Hill. The new exhibit will explore Berry’s legacy and his time in St. Louis from his early career to his final years.

Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

 Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
Scroll to read more Music News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Cleveland's Hiram-Maxim To Play Record Release Party at No Class

By Jeff Niesel

Hiram-Maxim.

Duran Duran Coming to Blossom in September

By Jeff Niesel

Duran Duran.

Buddy Guy Headed to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in August

By Jeff Niesel

Buddy Guy.

Livewire: The Prince Project, Tab Benoit and the Best Concerts to Catch in Cleveland Through Valentine's Day Weekend

By Jeff Niesel

Subtronics comes to House of Blues. See: Wednesday, Feb. 15.

Also in Music

Cleveland's Hiram-Maxim To Play Record Release Party at No Class

By Jeff Niesel

Hiram-Maxim.

Band of the Week: TRUSS

By Jeff Niesel

TRUSS.

Floco Torres To Release New Single From Forthcoming New Mixtape

By Jeff Niesel

Floco Torres.

New Music Video from Cleveland's Blackout Rose Addresses Opioid Epidemic

By Jeff Niesel

New Music Video from Cleveland's Blackout Rose Addresses Opioid Epidemic
More

Digital Issue

February 8, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us