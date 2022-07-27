New Cleveland Verses Charity Albums Due Out in August

click to enlarge
Jess Bruening
Cover art for the latest Cleveland Verses charity albums.
Thirty-two Cleveland artists have teamed up to record covers of AC/DC songs for the latest volumes of Cleveland Verses charity albums. The local non-profit raises money for various causes. The streams and downloads from Volumes 3 and 4, both of which arrive on Aug. 10, will raise money to help fight human trafficking in Cleveland.
Participating artists include the Modern Electric, HALLIE, Apostle Jones, Poro, Madeline Finn, Cities & Coasts and more. The collections include AC/DC tunes such as “You Shook Me All Night Long,” “Back in Black,” “It’s a Long Way to the Top” and “Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap.”
Streaming services will have digital versions of the albums, and CDs will also be available on the Cleveland Verses online marketplace
. The marketplace also features merchandise from local artists like Welshly Arms, Vanity Crash and Mollo Rilla.
Any patron who donates $250 or more to Cleveland Verses’ mission against human trafficking before Aug. 9 will be listed on all future copies of Cleveland Verses Volume 3 and 4 as an executive producer. Individuals or companies are welcome to make a tax-deductible donation too.
A 501(c)(3) founded in 2017, Cleveland Verses has already produced two charity cover albums that featured 35 Cleveland artists covering Bob Dylan. The streams and downloads enabled Cleveland Verses o grant $6700 to "Cleveland Rocks: Past, Present, and Future" last year to help local artists and venue employees during the height of the pandemic.