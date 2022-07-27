Scene Alefest @ Lincoln Park Tremont | July 30th, 2022 • Noon-5 PM

New Cleveland Verses Charity Albums Due Out in August

The two new volumes feature local musicians covering AC/DC tunes

By on Wed, Jul 27, 2022 at 2:11 pm

click to enlarge Cover art for the latest Cleveland Verses charity albums. - Jess Bruening
Jess Bruening
Cover art for the latest Cleveland Verses charity albums.
Thirty-two Cleveland artists have teamed up to record covers of AC/DC songs for the latest volumes of Cleveland Verses charity albums. The local non-profit raises money for various causes. The streams and downloads from Volumes 3 and 4, both of which arrive on Aug. 10, will raise money to help fight human trafficking in Cleveland.

Participating artists include the Modern Electric, HALLIE, Apostle Jones, Poro, Madeline Finn, Cities & Coasts and more. The collections include AC/DC tunes such as “You Shook Me All Night Long,” “Back in Black,” “It’s a Long Way to the Top” and “Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap.”

Streaming services will have digital versions of the albums, and CDs will also be available on the Cleveland Verses online marketplace. The marketplace also features merchandise from local artists like Welshly Arms, Vanity Crash and Mollo Rilla.

Any patron who donates $250 or more to Cleveland Verses’ mission against human trafficking before Aug. 9 will be listed on all future copies of Cleveland Verses Volume 3 and 4 as an executive producer. Individuals or companies are welcome to make a tax-deductible donation too.

A 501(c)(3) founded in 2017, Cleveland Verses has already produced two charity cover albums that featured 35 Cleveland artists covering Bob Dylan. The streams and downloads enabled Cleveland Verses o grant $6700 to "Cleveland Rocks: Past, Present, and Future" last year to help local artists and venue employees during the height of the pandemic.

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
