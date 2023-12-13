Packy Malley Organizes Benefit Concert for Jamaican Village

click to enlarge
Courtesy of Packy Malley
Packy Malley doing his Peace Corps thing.
In March, local reggae promoter Packy Malley departed for a volunteer opportunity with the United States Peace Corps. After interviewing with them in the summer of 2022, the Peace Corps thought he’d be an "excellent fit" for Jamaica.
“I was more than happy to be assigned there,” says Malley in a press release about his assignment and an upcoming benefit concert he’s promoting on Dec. 30 at the Beachland Ballroom
. “There are two sectors in Jamaica, education and agriculture. Because of my tree planting background I was chosen for agriculture. I am a farmer now!”
His two-year commitment began on June 1; he is living in the middle of the country in a community called Coleyville, in the northern part of the parish of Manchester. It’s the second highest elevation point in Jamaica.
“To say this has been a giant lifestyle change would be an understatement,” he says. “The poverty is very real here and some of the biggest problems facing the farming community are water shortages and poor road conditions. “
The concert will serve as a fundraiser for his local farming group and will go toward repairing a road that has been neglected for decades. Erosion and neglect have made the road unusable. The farmers have to use donkeys and mules to move their harvest and it is very inefficient and expensive.
Flex Crew (Jamaican reggae from Columbus), J.R. Blessington (he's from the community Malley is living in now but currently lives in Cleveland), Carlos Jones, Terry Lee Goffee (Johnny Cash tribute), Ernie Krivda and Apostle Jones are all set to perform.
Tickets cost $20 in advance, $25 at the door.
Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter