Pentatonix To Play Blossom in August

As one of the most successful vocal groups of all time, Pentatonix has performed everywhere from the White House to the Hollywood Bowl. The act has also collaborated with the likes of Kelly Clarkson, Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus and Lindsey Stirling.
The group closed out 2022 with the completion of its largest U.S. arena tour to date and has just announced the dates of a summer tour.
The band performs on Aug. 17 at Blossom with Lauren Alaina.
A ticket presale begins on Thursday, and tickets to the Pentatonix concert at Blossom
go on sale at 10 a.m. on Monday.
