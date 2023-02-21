Cleveland Taco Week returns on Monday, April 10th!

Pentatonix To Play Blossom in August

Group is coming off its biggest U.S. arena tour ever

By on Tue, Feb 21, 2023 at 11:37 am

Pentatonix. - Max Bronner
Max Bronner
Pentatonix.
As one of the most successful vocal groups of all time, Pentatonix has performed everywhere from the White House to the Hollywood Bowl. The act has also collaborated with the likes of Kelly Clarkson, Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus and Lindsey Stirling.

The group closed out 2022 with the completion of its largest U.S. arena tour to date and has just announced the dates of a summer tour.

The band performs on Aug. 17 at Blossom with Lauren Alaina.

A ticket presale begins on Thursday, and tickets to the Pentatonix concert at Blossom go on sale at 10 a.m. on Monday.

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
