Peter Gabriel Headed to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in September

Nadav Kander
Peter Gabriel.
Peter Gabriel has just announced additional dates for the North American leg of his i/o — The Tour, which will find the Rock Hall Inductee playing new material from his forthcoming album, i/o,
as well as delving into his catalogue of hits, fan favorites and “the unexpected.”
The trek comes to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Sept. 27.
Regular bandmates Tony Levin, David Rhodes and Manu Katché will join Gabriel for the performance.
Additionally, new music from the i/o
album is being released on the full moon of each month. The March song release is called "Playing For Time."
A ticket presale begins today, and tickets to the Peter Gabriel Concert at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.
