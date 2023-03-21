Cleveland Taco Week returns on Monday, April 10th!

Peter Gabriel Headed to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in September

Tour supports a forthcoming new album

By on Tue, Mar 21, 2023 at 10:22 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Peter Gabriel. - Nadav Kander
Nadav Kander
Peter Gabriel.
Peter Gabriel has just announced additional dates for the North American leg of his i/o — The Tour, which will find the Rock Hall Inductee playing new material from his forthcoming album, i/o, as well as delving into his catalogue of hits, fan favorites and “the unexpected.”

The trek comes to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Sept. 27.

Regular bandmates Tony Levin, David Rhodes and Manu Katché will join Gabriel for the performance.

Additionally, new music from the i/o album is being released on the full moon of each month. The March song release is called "Playing For Time."

A ticket presale begins today, and tickets to the Peter Gabriel Concert at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
Scroll to read more Music News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Cleveland's Welshly Arms to Release New Album in April

By Jeff Niesel

Welshly Arms.

The Offspring To Play Blossom in August

By Jeff Niesel

The Offspring.

Jackson Browne Coming to Akron Civic Theatre in June

By Jeff Niesel

Jackson Browne.

Fifth Annual Kitten Krazy Fundraiser Begins on March 24

By Jeff Niesel

This photo Mick Jagger will be part of an upcoming auction to benefit Kitten Krazy.

Also in Music

Cleveland's Welshly Arms to Release New Album in April

By Jeff Niesel

Welshly Arms.

Fifth Annual Kitten Krazy Fundraiser Begins on March 24

By Jeff Niesel

This photo Mick Jagger will be part of an upcoming auction to benefit Kitten Krazy.

Band of the Week: The Tom Dark Band

By Jeff Niesel

The Dark, back in the day.

Cleveland's Smoke Screen To Play Release Party/Farewell Show on March 25 at Grog Shop

By Jeff Niesel

Smoke Screen.
More

Digital Issue

March 8, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us