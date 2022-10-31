Recovery Fund Launched To Help Cleveland's John Kalman with Medical Expenses

Gofundme.com
John Kalman.
A vital presence on the local music scene for years, singer-songwriter John Kalman
was vacationing in California when he sustained a severe head injury plus some broken bones (broken clavicle and broken ribs) from a fall.
Kalman, who works at the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights, is reportedly in stable condition at a hospital in Northern California, but he needs help with his medical expenses.
A Gofundme campaign is currently underway to help John Kalman
.
"If you could donate what you can spare, it will go a long way to helping John and his family get through this tough time," reads the message on the Gofundme landing page. "Please send all the healing vibes, prayers and thoughts you can to our good friend."