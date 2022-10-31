Cleveland Pizza Week | November 7 - 13, 2022

Recovery Fund Launched To Help Cleveland's John Kalman with Medical Expenses

Local musician sustained serious injuries while vacationing in California

By on Mon, Oct 31, 2022 at 10:25 am

John Kalman. - Gofundme.com
Gofundme.com
John Kalman.
A vital presence on the local music scene for years, singer-songwriter John Kalman was vacationing in California when he sustained a severe head injury plus some broken bones (broken clavicle and broken ribs) from a fall.

Kalman, who works at the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights, is reportedly in stable condition at a hospital in Northern California, but he needs help with his medical expenses.

A Gofundme campaign is currently underway to help John Kalman.

"If you could donate what you can spare, it will go a long way to helping John and his family get through this tough time," reads the message on the Gofundme landing page. "Please send all the healing vibes, prayers and thoughts you can to our good friend."

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
