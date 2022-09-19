'Rolling Stone' Founder Jann Wenner To Speak at Rock Hall on September 29

Rockhall.com
Jann Wenner.
As if to counter the less-than-flattering Joe Hagan biography that came out in 2017, Rolling Stone
founder, co-editor and publisher Jann Wenner has written Like a Rolling Stone
, a memoir that recounts his time at the music magazine as well as the role he played in developing the careers of writers such as Hunter S. Thompson and Tom Wolfe and photographers like Annie Leibovitz.
A Rock Hall Inductee, Jann Wenner will appear at the Rock Hall
at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29. Rock Hall CEO Greg Harris will conduct the interview.
Tickets cost $10, and registration is required. Books will be available for purchase during the event, and a book signing will follow the interview.