Cleveland Wing Week | September 26 - October 2, 2022

'Rolling Stone' Founder Jann Wenner To Speak at Rock Hall on September 29

The Rock Hall Inductee will discuss his new memoir

By on Mon, Sep 19, 2022 at 10:23 am

Jann Wenner. - Rockhall.com
Rockhall.com
Jann Wenner.
As if to counter the less-than-flattering Joe Hagan biography that came out in 2017, Rolling Stone founder, co-editor and publisher Jann Wenner has written Like a Rolling Stone, a memoir that recounts his time at the music magazine as well as the role he played in developing the careers of writers such as Hunter S. Thompson and Tom Wolfe and photographers like Annie Leibovitz.

A Rock Hall Inductee, Jann Wenner will appear at the Rock Hall at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29. Rock Hall CEO Greg Harris will conduct the interview.

Tickets cost $10, and registration is required. Books will be available for purchase during the event, and a book signing will follow the interview.

Tags:

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
More
Scroll to read more Music News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Photos From Gumbo Dance Party at MoCA Cleveland

Photos From Gumbo Dance Party at MoCA Cleveland
Concert Photos: Kid Cudi's Moon Man's Landing Festival in Cleveland Featuring Playboi Carti, HAIM, Bone Thugs and More

Concert Photos: Kid Cudi's Moon Man's Landing Festival in Cleveland Featuring Playboi Carti, HAIM, Bone Thugs and More
Concert Photos: Jimmy Eat World and Charly Bliss at the Rock Hall in Cleveland

Concert Photos: Jimmy Eat World and Charly Bliss at the Rock Hall in Cleveland
Photos From the NY State of Mind Tour with Wu Tang Clan and Nas at Blossom

Photos From the NY State of Mind Tour with Wu Tang Clan and Nas at Blossom

Music Slideshows

Photos From Gumbo Dance Party at MoCA Cleveland

Photos From Gumbo Dance Party at MoCA Cleveland
Concert Photos: Kid Cudi's Moon Man's Landing Festival in Cleveland Featuring Playboi Carti, HAIM, Bone Thugs and More

Concert Photos: Kid Cudi's Moon Man's Landing Festival in Cleveland Featuring Playboi Carti, HAIM, Bone Thugs and More
Concert Photos: Jimmy Eat World and Charly Bliss at the Rock Hall in Cleveland

Concert Photos: Jimmy Eat World and Charly Bliss at the Rock Hall in Cleveland
Photos From the NY State of Mind Tour with Wu Tang Clan and Nas at Blossom

Photos From the NY State of Mind Tour with Wu Tang Clan and Nas at Blossom

Music Slideshows

Photos From Gumbo Dance Party at MoCA Cleveland

Photos From Gumbo Dance Party at MoCA Cleveland
Concert Photos: Kid Cudi's Moon Man's Landing Festival in Cleveland Featuring Playboi Carti, HAIM, Bone Thugs and More

Concert Photos: Kid Cudi's Moon Man's Landing Festival in Cleveland Featuring Playboi Carti, HAIM, Bone Thugs and More
Concert Photos: Jimmy Eat World and Charly Bliss at the Rock Hall in Cleveland

Concert Photos: Jimmy Eat World and Charly Bliss at the Rock Hall in Cleveland
Photos From the NY State of Mind Tour with Wu Tang Clan and Nas at Blossom

Photos From the NY State of Mind Tour with Wu Tang Clan and Nas at Blossom

Trending

Wynton Marsalis To Kick Off Tri-C’s 2022-2023 Performing Arts Series

By Jeff Niesel

Wynton Marsalis.

Six Concerts to Catch in Cleveland This Weekend, Including Kid Cudi's Moon Man's Landing Festival

By Jeff Niesel

Dirty Honey.

Mushroomhead Percussionist Designing New Haunted House That Opens Next Month in Cleveland

By Jeff Niesel

Promotional artwork for Nightmare Cleveland.

Akron's Church of Starry Wisdom Returns with Second Album and New Lyric Video

By Jeff Niesel

Church of Starry Wisdom.

Also in Music

Akron's Church of Starry Wisdom Returns with Second Album and New Lyric Video

By Jeff Niesel

Church of Starry Wisdom.

Cleveland's Blue Winter Releases Sophomore Effort

By Jeff Niesel

The Blue Winter.

Akron Recording Company To Release Fourth Compilation Featuring Northeast Ohio Artists

By Jeff Niesel

Artwork for the new Where the Hell is Akron, OH? compilation.

Downtown Cleveland Alliance Is Looking for a Few Good Buskers

By Jeff Niesel

A local musician performs on 4ht Street.
More

Digital Issue

September 7, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us