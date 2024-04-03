Saucy Brew Works To Release Beer Named After a Song by Cleveland's ZuP

click to enlarge Courtesy of ZuP ZuP.

On a regular basis, Saucy Brew Works teams up with local musicians to producer a beer of the musician’s choice and then distributes the stuff until the batch runs out. The latest collaboration will be Phones at the Beach, a blueberry wheat named after a song by the same name by Cleveland’s ZuP. The tune features a cameo from local rapper Tobyraps."I was inspired to write this song when I was on vacation in Ocean City back in 2022," says ZuP when asked about the track. "It was my first actual 'out-of-state-let's-go-somewhere-and-relax' vacation in over 10 years. As my girlfriend and I were walking down the beach, I noticed that literally everyone was on their phones. Not one person besides us was actually 'in the moment.' There I was, finally on vacation, walking along the beach, and everyone else there didn't seem to appreciate where they were like I was. This song was inspired by that. So many people just float on by day-to-day without taking the time to be present, including myself. 'Phones at the Beach' is a metaphor for distractions in your life. On a beach where everyone is on their phones, I want to actually feel the breeze and the sunshine and appreciate it for what it is."ZuP is the sixth local artist to collaborate with the brewery.To celebrate the beer’s release, Zupp will perform on May 10 at the Saucy Brew Works Ohio City location.