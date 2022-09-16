Six Concerts to Catch in Cleveland This Weekend, Including Kid Cudi's Moon Man's Landing Festival

Scott Legato
FRI 09/16
Boy George & Culture Club
This popular group scored seven straight Top Ten hits in the U.K. and six Top Ten singles in the U.S. with tunes such as "Do You Really Want to Hurt Me," "Time (Clock of the Heart)," "I'll Tumble 4 Ya," "Church of the Poison Mind," "Karma Chameleon," "Miss Me Blind" and "It's a Miracle." It performs tonight at 8 at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com
.
Dirty Honey
The up-and-coming rock band Dirty Honey rolls into House of Blues tonight with fellow Los Angeles-based rock band Dorothy and Detroit rockers Mac Saturn. Dirty Honey's single "When I'm Gone" suggests the band owes a debt to both AC/DC and Black Crowes, both of whom it channels in the hard rocking tune. The show starts at 6:30. Consult the club's website for more info.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
Tenacious D
Tenacious D — Jack Black and Kyle Gass — will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their platinum-certified self-titled debut, which came out in September of 2001. The comedic duo writes tongue-in-cheek rock songs that explicitly act as heavy metal parodies even if they're good songs in their own right. The concert begins at 8 tonight at Blossom.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
.
SAT 09/17
Big Sandy & His Fly-Rite Boys
Since he started performing with his backing band, the Fly-Rite Boys, some 30 years ago, singer-guitarist Big Sandy has continually attracted new young fans and introduced them to Western swing and rockabilly. Sandy recently released an album of old tunes that he's rearranged into acoustic instrumentals. His music, which recalls the type of music that was popular decades ago, has an easygoing vibe that appeals to fans of traditional country and rockabilly alike. He's been playing Cleveland for years and always puts on a good show. He performs tonight at 8 at the Beachland Tavern. Tickets cost $15 in advance, $18 at the door.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Moon Man's Landing
A Cleveland native, rapper Kid Cudi has curated his Moon Man’s Landing music festival that’s headed to the West Bank of the Flats today. Playboi Carti, Haim, Pusha T, Don Toliver, Mike Dean, Chip Tha Ripper, 070 Shake, Dominic Fike and DJ E-V and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony are set to perform. Check the website for more info.
moonmanslanding.com
.
SUN 09/18
The Get Up Kids
The Get Up Kids first got together in 1995 and the band was a major player in the mid-'90s emo scene, along with Green Day and Weezer. After signing to Vagrant Records in 1999, the band released Something to Write Home About. The album was a massive success and single-handedly made Vagrant Records one of the top independent labels in the country. Since then, the Get Up Kids have been a major influence on bands like Blink-182, Fall Out Boy and Hellogoodbye. The group brings its 25th anniversary tour to the Grog Shop tonight. The concert begins at 8:30.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
.