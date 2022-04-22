Cleveland Taco Week | May 9-15, 2022

The Lighthouse and the Whaler Releases New Live Album

By on Fri, Apr 22, 2022 at 8:08 am

The Lighthouse and the Whaler. - GARRETT LOBAUGH
Garrett Lobaugh
The Lighthouse and the Whaler.
Locally based indie rock act the Lighthouse and the Whaler has just released a new live album, Talk (Live from the Tenk).

It recorded the album here in Cleveland.

"During the pandemic, we had the opportunity to go into a warehouse space we had access to and record a live version of our album Talk,” says the band in a statement. “At the time, it felt like it was the only thing we really could do. The album hadn’t yet come out, but we wanted to play it to have that collective exhale where we’re all together again. We wanted anyone who wanted to be able to experience the album live, and so much uncertainty surrounded what would happen next. So, we got together and recorded live video and sound of the entire Talk album. It was cathartic; it felt like putting back on something I’d lost. Hopefully, that comfort finds you in these live songs."

Formed in 2008, the band — Michael LoPresti, Mark Porostosky and Ryan Walker — has released three full-length albums and headlined tours, picking up accolades from the likes of Rolling Stone, NPR, and many other outlets along the way.

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
More
Scroll to read more Local Music articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Photos From Tambourine at BSide Coventry

Photos From Tambourine at BSide Coventry
New Slideshow

Concert Gallery: Slipknot Brought the Noise in Cleveland at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Photos: Lido Pimienta and Combo Chimbita at Mahalls 20 Lanes

Photos: Lido Pimienta and Combo Chimbita at Mahalls 20 Lanes
Photos From Cleveland Burlesque's 18th Anniversary Show at Beachland

Photos From Cleveland Burlesque's 18th Anniversary Show at Beachland

Music Slideshows

Photos From Tambourine at BSide Coventry

Photos From Tambourine at BSide Coventry
New Slideshow

Concert Gallery: Slipknot Brought the Noise in Cleveland at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Photos: Lido Pimienta and Combo Chimbita at Mahalls 20 Lanes

Photos: Lido Pimienta and Combo Chimbita at Mahalls 20 Lanes
Photos From Cleveland Burlesque's 18th Anniversary Show at Beachland

Photos From Cleveland Burlesque's 18th Anniversary Show at Beachland

Music Slideshows

Photos From Tambourine at BSide Coventry

Photos From Tambourine at BSide Coventry
New Slideshow

Concert Gallery: Slipknot Brought the Noise in Cleveland at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Photos: Lido Pimienta and Combo Chimbita at Mahalls 20 Lanes

Photos: Lido Pimienta and Combo Chimbita at Mahalls 20 Lanes
Photos From Cleveland Burlesque's 18th Anniversary Show at Beachland

Photos From Cleveland Burlesque's 18th Anniversary Show at Beachland

Trending

Late Nite Records Opens in Clark-Fulton with Impressive Collection and Unique Hours

By Shawn Mishak

Allen Wagner.

Pink Martini To Play Cain Park in June

By Jeff Niesel

Artwork for the Pink Martini concert at Cain Park.

Tom Jones Headed to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage in September

By Jeff Niesel

Sir Tom Jones.

A Rebranded Crobar Is Bringing Shows and More to the Croatian Tavern Spot on St. Clair

By Jeff Niesel

A Rebranded Crobar Is Bringing Shows and More to the Croatian Tavern Spot on St. Clair

Also in Music

Tom Jones Headed to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage in September

By Jeff Niesel

Sir Tom Jones.

Pink Martini To Play Cain Park in June

By Jeff Niesel

Artwork for the Pink Martini concert at Cain Park.

Wu-Tang Clan and Nas Bringing NY State of Mind Tour to Blossom in September

By Jeff Niesel

Artwork for the upcoming Wu-Tang Clan and Nas tour.

Wiz Khalifa and Logic Co-Headlining Tour Coming to Blossom in August

By Jeff Niesel

Poster for the Vinyl Verse Tour.
More

Digital Issue

April 20, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us