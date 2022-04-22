The Lighthouse and the Whaler Releases New Live Album

"During the pandemic, we had the opportunity to go into a warehouse space we had access to and record a live version of our album Talk,” says the band in a statement. “At the time, it felt like it was the only thing we really could do. The album hadn’t yet come out, but we wanted to play it to have that collective exhale where we’re all together again. We wanted anyone who wanted to be able to experience the album live, and so much uncertainty surrounded what would happen next. So, we got together and recorded live video and sound of the entire Talk album. It was cathartic; it felt like putting back on something I’d lost. Hopefully, that comfort finds you in these live songs."
Formed in 2008, the band — Michael LoPresti, Mark Porostosky and Ryan Walker — has released three full-length albums and headlined tours, picking up accolades from the likes of Rolling Stone, NPR, and many other outlets along the way.
