The Offspring To Play Blossom in August

Sum 41 and Simple Plan will open

By on Mon, Mar 20, 2023 at 4:39 pm

click to enlarge The Offspring. - Courtesy of Live Nation
Courtesy of Live Nation
The Offspring.
Earlier today, the veteran punk band the Offspring announced the details of its Let the Bad Times Roll tour with special guests Sum 41 and Simple Plan.

The trek includes a stop at ­­­­­Blossom Music Center on Aug. 22.

"One of the best things about being on tour is traveling the world playing to great audiences, and it's even better when you can do it with your friends – we had sold out international tours with Simple Plan and Sum 41, and we're excited that they'll be joining us this summer in America. It's going to be great!" says the Offspring's Dexter Holland in a press release.

The Offspring became a sensation back in the '90s with the release of Smash, an album that sold more than 11 million copies. The summer tour supports Let the Bad Times Roll, the band’s tenth studio album.

A ticket presale begins tomorrow and tickets to the Offspring concert at Blossom go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
