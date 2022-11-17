The Vindys To Release Special Vinyl Edition of Latest Album

Youngstown’s the Vindys just announced that they'll release a special vinyl edition of their album Bugs on Friday, Nov. 25. The band will also appear at an in-store signing at 10 a.m. that same day at Record Connection in Niles. The signing will feature a special acoustic performance too.
And in honor of the release, the Vindys will release a music video for the album’s title track, which was mixed by Ryan West (Rihanna, Eminem, Jay-Z). Metaphorically, “Bugs” is about the things that keep singer Jackie Popovec awake at night, but the video was inspired by her real-life experience of finding 10,000 yellow jackets behind the walls in the ceiling of her bedroom.
“We took this literal story and made a sort of inception-like dream within a dream music video where I fall asleep and wake up to insects (the Vindys band members) disturbing me," she says in a press release. "The video follows a spiraling wonderland into several scenes before waking up and realizing it was all a dream.”
Earlier this month, the Vindys played two sold-out shows at the Music Box Supper Club.
Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]