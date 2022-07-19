Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

Titus Andronicus To Play Mahall's in October

Indie rock band's new album comes out in September

By on Tue, Jul 19, 2022 at 12:27 pm

click to enlarge Titus Andronicus. - COURTESY OF BIG HASSLE
Courtesy of Big Hassle
Titus Andronicus.
Indie rockers Titus Andronicus have just announced that their seventh studio album, The Will to Live, will come out in September. In support of the album, the band will hit the road. The first single, “(I’m) Screwed,” is out now along with an official music video from director Ray Concepcion that finds the band performing on a flatbed truck during the Independence Day Parade in the band's hometown of Glen Rock, NJ.

“In '(I'm) Screwed,' we are introduced to the narrator of The Will to Live at the moment he realizes the walls are closing in,” says singer-songwriter Patrick Stickles
in a press release. “Be it real or imagined, he feels the pressure building on all sides, a feeling to which many of us can relate, I imagine. His faith and fortitude are tested like never before, and the narrative of the album will reveal whether that pressure crushes him or produces a diamond.”

Titus Andronicus performs on Oct. 15 at Mahall’s 20 Lanes in Lakewood.

