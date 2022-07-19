Titus Andronicus To Play Mahall's in October

Indie rockers Titus Andronicus have just announced that their seventh studio album, The Will to Live, will come out in September. In support of the album, the band will hit the road. The first single, “(I’m) Screwed,” is out now along with an official music video from director Ray Concepcion that finds the band performing on a flatbed truck during the Independence Day Parade in the band's hometown of Glen Rock, NJ.
“In '(I'm) Screwed,' we are introduced to the narrator of The Will to Live at the moment he realizes the walls are closing in,” says singer-songwriter Patrick Stickles
in a press release. “Be it real or imagined, he feels the pressure building on all sides, a feeling to which many of us can relate, I imagine. His faith and fortitude are tested like never before, and the narrative of the album will reveal whether that pressure crushes him or produces a diamond.”
